Mercury's Willingham And More Make History With Special Number
The Phoenix Mercury have had players wear unique numbers, and in the case of someone like Samantha Prahalis, she was the only player who wore No. 99. There are other numbers that are less common, but at least a few players wore them during their stint with the Mercury.
In the past, four players wore No. 43 for the Mercury, and the first player joined the team in 2004. Ashley Robinson was drafted by Phoenix that year, and before that, they drafted Diana Taurasi and Chandi Jones in the first round.
Robinson played two seasons with the Mercury, and in her first season, she played 19 games. She was more active in her second season, and she played 34 games. She did not start in her first year, but in her second, she was a starter for 15 games.
During that time, she had a 10-point game against the Indiana Fever, and the Mercury lost that game. The Fever beat the Mercury 83-76, and Phoenix was still searching for its first win. She had her career high later on, as she had 14 points in her time with the Seattle Storm. The Storm faced the Chicago Sky in that game, and the Sky beat them 78-69. Robinson had some strong performances, and after her years with the Mercury, another player wore her number shortly after.
Mercury make a move
Ann Strother wore No. 43 in 2006, and while she was drafted by the Houston Comets, she was traded to the Mercury right after that. She played eight games with the Mercury, and she averaged two points. She had her career high that year, as she had 12 points against the Sacramento Monarchs.
The Mercury lost that game, but Strother was one of four players who scored 10 or more points.
After that season, Strother spent time with the Fever and the Atlanta Dream. So, her number was vacant for a brief period, but the Mercury added another talent in 2008.
Le'coe Willingham wore No. 43, and after four seasons with the Connecticut Sun, she came to Phoenix. She had the best seasons of her career during that time, and she had a career-high 26 points against the Monarchs. That was a big year for Willingham and the Mercury, and in the end, they won a championship.
A few years later, Nakia Sanford wore No. 43, and she spent two seasons with the Mercury. While she had some good performances, her career high was earlier in her career, as she scored 25 points with the Washington Mystics.
These four players came at significant times, and at some point in their careers, they had an opportunity to play at their best.
