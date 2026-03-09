Phoenix's Stars Take Charge, Lead Team In Dominating Series
The Phoenix Mercury kept their playoff streak alive in 2016, as they finished the season with a record of 16-18. That record was enough to get them to the postseason, as they were tied for third in the Western Conference. The Seattle Storm had the same record, and the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks were ahead of them.
Phoenix had a solid season, and they had battles against teams from both conferences. They swept an Eastern Conference team during that time, as they beat the Washington Mystics 3-0.
The Mercury controlled the series, and they kicked things off with a 93-77 win at home. Diana Taurasi was the star of the show, and she had 28 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Outside of the All-Star guard, the Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Candice Dupree was behind Taurasi, and she had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. DeWanna Bonner was next, and she had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Then, Brittney Griner contributed, and she had 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Washington had some players with Phoenix ties, as Bria Hartley was one of the players who scored at least 10 points. The Mystics also had a few reserves who played with the Mercury later on, as Kia Vaughn, Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper were all in action.
Phoenix started the series on a good note, and the team kept that momentum going. The Mercury won on the road, as they beat the Mystics 91-79. Taurasi had another big game, as she had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists. Then, Griner had 22 points, and Penny Taylor had 13.
Cloud and Tayler Hill were the leading scorers for the Mystics, as they both had 18 points. Then, Stefanie Dolson and Emma Meesseman both had 10 points.
Get out the brooms
The Mercury had one more game, and they picked up a 78-74 win at home. Griner was the leader in this one, and she had 22 points. Then, Taurasi had 18 points, Bonner had 16 and Mistie Bass had 12.
The final game was closer than the others, and Sonja Petrovic helped the Mercury get the win. She made a go-ahead basket with less than 30 seconds left, and Phoenix was victorious.
Phoenix played well in this series, and overall, it would be one of their best performances.
