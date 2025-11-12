How The Mercury Started 2017 On A Solid Note
The Phoenix Mercury had some solid seasons under Sandy Brondello. She became their head coach before the 2014 season, and in her first year with the team, she led them to a championship. Brondello was their head coach until she and the Mercury parted ways after their 2021 playoff run.
In between that championship win and the Mercury's 2021 WNBA Finals appearance, the Mercury were playing well. Looking at the 2017 season, they finished the year with a record of 18-16.
Phoenix reached the playoffs, and the team went on a good run. They beat the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun in the first two rounds, and they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks after that. Their games against the Storm and the Sun were single-elimination games, but their matchup with the Sparks was a series. Los Angeles swept them and faced the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and during the preseason, they had a chance to get into a rhythm.
The Mercury faced the Storm in those games, and in the first one, they bounced back in the second. Seattle picked up an 86-64 win at home, and they had multiple players in double figures. Sami Whitcomb and Carolyn Swords led the way, as they both had 15 points each for Seattle. Years later, Whitcomb joined the Mercury and she had a solid year.
Jewell Loyd had 14 points in that game, and Crystal Langhorne had 10.
For the Mercury, Alexis Prince was their leading scorer. She had 12 points, two rebounds and a steal. She was the team's only draft pick that year, and earlier this year, she returned to the team on a training camp deal. Prince was the only player who scored in double figures in that game, but in the team's next game, things were slightly different.
Mercury even the odds in second game with Storm
Phoenix beat Seattle 72-55 in the second game, and the Mercury had two players who scored in double figures. Stephanie Talbot and Cayla George both had 16 points. Talbot also had three steals, a rebound and an assist. George had six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The Mercury and Storm have met in the preseason, regular season and postseason multiple times, and when they face each other, it is usually a battle. The preseason set the scene for later on, and in the most important match of the year, Phoenix came out on top.
