How Mercury's Sabally Had Her Season High Early On
The Phoenix Mercury had a memorable season, as they reached the WNBA Finals. The team had several new faces, and they all came together, played well, and their hard work paid off. They faced the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals, and while the Mercury were swept, they showed that they are a legitimate threat.
One of the players who stood out the most for them is Satou Sabally. She spent the first few years of her career with the Dallas Wings, as they drafted her back in 2020. The Mercury also brought in another star, as they acquired Alyssa Thomas.
Sabally had an impressive season, as she was the team's leading scorer. She averaged 16.3 points, which put her in the top 15 in that category. She scored a total of 636 points this year, and when the team needed her, she would have a big game.
Sabally gets off to hot start
The Mercury star had several great performances, but her season high was against the Seattle Storm. It was the Mercury's first game of the season, and their new faces were in action. Sabally got off to a hot start, and she had 27 points in that outing. She also had six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Thomas also had a nice debut, as she had 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Then, Lexi Held played well, as she had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Sabally came close to passing her season high, but in the end, she did not pass it. She had 25 points in the Mercury's next game, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-86. A few games later, she had 26 points in a game against the Minnesota Lynx. She also had 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
Phoenix's offseason paid off, as Sabally continued to shine during the season. She missed time due to an ankle injury, but when she was on the court, the Mercury were at their best. She also played a role in their playoff run, and she was having a strong series against the Las Vegas Aces before she missed Game 4 due to a concussion.
Sabally is a star, and if she returns next year, she will help the team succeed.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and how she did in her first year with Phoenix when you click right here!