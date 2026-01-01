How The Mercury Stay Composed, Won Overtime Games
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2014, and in 2015, they finished with a record of 20-14. It was a good year, and it led to another playoff appearance. However, the Mercury did not repeat, as they were eliminated by the Minnesota Lynx in their second series. Phoenix won its first series, as the Mercury defeated the Tulsa Shock.
Phoenix had a strong season, and it was a long, hard road. The Mercury started the season with a win, as they beat the San Antonio Stars 76-71. Then, they lost their next two games, snapped that streak with a win over the Lynx, then they lost to the Connecticut Sun. That game was sigificant, as it went into double overtime.
Connecticut beat Phoenix 90-78, and DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer. She finished the game with 21 points, and she also had nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Bonner is also the one who forced the first overtime, as she made a layup before the buzzer.
Candice Dupree was behind Bonner, and she had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Monique Currie also had a nice game, as she had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
The Sun went on a 12-0 run in the second overtime, and that helped them secure the win. That was just the beginning for Phoenix's overtime games, as the Mercury picked up a 94-91 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
Bonner was the leading scorer once again, and she had 22 points. The starters played well in general, as Dupree had 21 points, Brittney Griner had 19 points and Currie had 12. The Mercury won that game due to a late 3-pointer from Leilani Mitchell.
Bonner's big game leads to overtime victory
The Mercury had another overtime game later that month, as they beat the Chicago Sky 89-87. These teams fought in the overtime period, and Bonner's run helped put Phoenix ove the top. She had a huge game, as she had 34 points, and eight of those points were scored in overtime.
Phoenix outscored Chicago 11-9 in overtime, and in a game where Elena Delle Donne scored 32 for her team, the Mercury came out victorious. The starters were great once again, as Griner had 11 points, and Currie and Dupree both had 11.
The Mercury had another overtime game, and they beat the Shock 87-84. Bonner knocked down a late shot in that game that put them over the top. She also had 25 points, while Dupree had 24 and Griner had 18.
Overall, the Mercury went 3-1 in their overtime games. They built momentum, and in the end, they added another playoff appearance to their legacy.
