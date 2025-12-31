Revisiting Phoenix's Place In This Year's Award Races
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful season, and their new stars led the way. The Mercury brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and their strong seasons led to Phoenix's deep playoff run. Both players will be free agents, but with the way they played, the Mercury will do what they can to bring them back.
With the way the Mercury played, it is no surprise that at least one of their stars was involved in the award races.
Thomas becomes a finalist in close MVP race
Thomas had an excellent year, and after having eight triple-doubles, she finished third in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. A'ja Wilson won the award, and she had 51 first-place votes. She earned 657 points, and the most a player could have was 720.
Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. She helped her team win a championship, as she led them in a series against the Mercury. The Las Vegas Aces star won her fourth MVP, and now, she has her third championship.
Napheesa Collier was second in the race, and she averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. She had 18 first-place votes, and she earned 534 points. Then, Thomas had three first-place votes, and she earned 391 points.
Thomas was also a part of the Defensive Player of the Year race, and she finished fourth. Alanna Smith and Wilson were tied for first, and Gabby Williams was behind them. Then, Thomas was behind her, and she earned three points. The most a player could win was 72.
Phoenix had a player in the Sixth Player of the Year race, as Sami Whitcomb received a point. She was tied for fourth with Dominique Malonga. Whitcomb also received points in the Sportsmanship Award, and she was tied for ninth. Nneka Ogwumike won that award, and Naz Hillmon won Sixth Player of the Year.
The Mercury had a good year, and they proved that they are a legitimate contender. Phoenix was a part of award races, and rightfully so. Thomas had a strong season, and Whitcomb delivered when the team needed her most. The Mercury are in a good position, and come next season, more players may be involved in award races.
Please follow us on X to read more the Mercury and where they land in award races about when you click right here!