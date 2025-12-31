Phoenix Mercury On SI

Revisiting Phoenix's Place In This Year's Award Races

Alyssa Thomas had a great season, and she and a Phoenix Mercury teammate were a part of award races.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates after becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three triple-doubles in a row against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful season, and their new stars led the way. The Mercury brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and their strong seasons led to Phoenix's deep playoff run. Both players will be free agents, but with the way they played, the Mercury will do what they can to bring them back.

Jul 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after getting fouled by the Dallas Wings in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

With the way the Mercury played, it is no surprise that at least one of their stars was involved in the award races.

Thomas becomes a finalist in close MVP race

Thomas had an excellent year, and after having eight triple-doubles, she finished third in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. A'ja Wilson won the award, and she had 51 first-place votes. She earned 657 points, and the most a player could have was 720.

Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. She helped her team win a championship, as she led them in a series against the Mercury. The Las Vegas Aces star won her fourth MVP, and now, she has her third championship.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Napheesa Collier was second in the race, and she averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. She had 18 first-place votes, and she earned 534 points. Then, Thomas had three first-place votes, and she earned 391 points.

Thomas was also a part of the Defensive Player of the Year race, and she finished fourth. Alanna Smith and Wilson were tied for first, and Gabby Williams was behind them. Then, Thomas was behind her, and she earned three points. The most a player could win was 72.

Phoenix had a player in the Sixth Player of the Year race, as Sami Whitcomb received a point. She was tied for fourth with Dominique Malonga. Whitcomb also received points in the Sportsmanship Award, and she was tied for ninth. Nneka Ogwumike won that award, and Naz Hillmon won Sixth Player of the Year.

Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) defends during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mercury had a good year, and they proved that they are a legitimate contender. Phoenix was a part of award races, and rightfully so. Thomas had a strong season, and Whitcomb delivered when the team needed her most. The Mercury are in a good position, and come next season, more players may be involved in award races.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.