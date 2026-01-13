How The Mercury Stopped An Eastern Conference Team In 2020
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2020 season with a record of 13-9, and that made them the fifth seed in that year's playoffs. The WNBA season was shortened to 22 games, and it was played in an isolation zone. It was an adjustment for everyone, but teams like the Mercury, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces adapted.
The Mercury played well, and they won some of their regular-season series. One of those series was against the Washington Mystics, and the Mercury swept them.
In what was considered a home game for Washington, Phoenix won a close game. The Mercury beat the Mystics 88-87, and Diana Taurasi had a big game. She had 34 points, and she also had four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. She knocked down seven 3-pointers in that game, and the Mercury made a total of 10. Outside of Taurasi, Skylar Diggins, Alanna Smith and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough were the only players who made 3-pointers.
Phoenix's star did something special in that game, as she wore No. 8 to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant. The two players had a great respect for one another, and Bryant named her the "White Mamba."
Taurasi leads team to victory, honors late NBA great
Taurasi honored the five-time NBA champion, and she led her team to victory along the way. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Kia Vaughn had 16 points, five rebounds and an assist. Bria Hartley had 11 points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Then, Diggins had 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
These two teams met later on, and the Mercury beat the Mystics 94-72. That game was a balanced effort, and Phoenix had five players who scored in double figures.
Diggins was the leader, and she had 24 points. She also had six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Vaughn had 16 points, and she also had six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Then, Taurasi and Smith both had 14 points, and Walker-Kimbrough had 10.
Phoenix and Washington met once more, but that was during the playoffs. The Mercury came out victorious in that meeting, as they beat the Mystics 85-84. Shey Peddy was the hero of that game, as she made the game-winning 3-pointer.
The Mercury had a good year, and the series against the Mystics was just one of many season series wins.
