Mercury Struggle Against Conference Rivals In 2016

The Phoenix Mercury were a playoff team in 2016, and their play during all of their season series played a role in their success.

Phoenix did well against East teams, and when it came to the matchups with Western Conference teams, the Mercury faced some tough opponents.

For starters, the Mercury lost the series against the Dallas Wings. The Wings won the first three games, and the Mercury avoided the sweep in the final meeting.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix's series against Dallas starts with a bang

Dallas picked up a 117-111 win over Phoenix, and that game went into triple overtime. DeWanna Bonner had a huge game, as she had 38 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. The Mercury had three more players who scored at least 10 points. Penny Taylor had 21 points, Candice Dupree had 19 points and Brittney Griner had 11.

The Wings beat the Mercury by 10 in the second game, and Bonner led the way with 26 points. Phoenix lost by three points in the third game, but the three-time Sixth Woman of the Year and her teammates picked up a win at home.

Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) takes a shot over San Antonio Silver Stars center Jayne Appel (32) during the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Phoenix lost that series, but it picked up a win against the San Antonio Stars. The Mercury swept the Stars, and it all started with a 90-75 win at home. Diana Taurasi had a 31-point game against San Antonio, and Phoenix set the tone as it gained a 1-0 lead. Then, the Mercury won the next two and pulled off a nice sweep.

When it came to the series against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sparks beat the Mercury 2-1. Los Angeles started the series with a win, and Phoenix responded in the second. Taurasi was the top performer, and she had 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. She was the only player who scored in double figures in that game, but she did her part and helped the team win.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a shot while guarded by Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) at the U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix, AZ, on Friday, August 7, 2015. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 73-66. Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner | Isaac Hale/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

By the end of the regular season, the Mercury were 1-4 in all of their season series. The Minnesota Lynx swept them, and the Seattle Storm beat them 2-1. They were better against Eastern Conference teams, but they still managed to win one series against a conference rival.

Phoenix's 2016 season was solid, and the team held its own against certain teams.

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