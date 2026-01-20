Phoenix Struggles In 2003, Misses The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2003, and before their 2012 season, that was their worst record. Phoenix had a record of 8-26 in 2003, and it all started with a loss to the Sacramento Monarchs. The Monarchs beat them 65-56, and Edwina Brown was Phoenix's leading scorer. She had 15 points, and she also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Phoenix goes on a losing streak
The Mercury lost their second game, as the Houston Comets beat them 69-62. While they won their next game, the Mercury went on a five-game losing streak. The skid started with another loss to the Monarchs, as Sacramento picked up a 69-49 win.
Plenette Pierson was Phoenix's leading scorer in that game, and she had 13 points. She also had six rebounds and three assists, and she did it all while coming off the bench. Adrian Williams-Strong had a solid game, as she had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Houston picked up another win over Phoenix after that, as the Comets beat the Mercury 66-51. The Mercury did not have any players who scored in double figures, but they had two players who scored nine. Pierson had nine points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Tamicha Jackson had nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The losing streak continued, and the Mercury lost to the San Antonio Stars, the Seattle Storm and the Charlotte Sting before beating the Comets. Phoenix picked up a 76-61 win over Houston, and Jackson was the leader. She had 18 points, eight assists and a steal. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as Williams-Strong and Anna DeForge had both had 14 points, and Kayte Christensen had 13.
Overall, it was a bad year for Phoenix, and the Mercury missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.
The Phoenix Suns had struggles of their own, as they finished the 2003-04 season with a record of 29-53. They made the playoffs the previous year, but they struggled and missed the postseason right after that. They were 13th in the Western Conference, and the top team in the conference that year was the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Los Angeles Lakers were right behind them, and they reached the NBA Finals.
Los Angeles was going for another championship, but in the end, the Detroit Pistons came out on top. The Pistons beat them 4-1, and they won the franchise's third championship.
It was a difficult year for Phoenix, but things would start to get better.
