The Successful Careers of Mercury's Best Picks
The Phoenix Mercury added a special player in 2004. They were coming off a bad year, and they needed a star who would put them on the right path. They found that player in Diana Taurasi.
Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and before that, she led the UConn Huskies to their third championship in a row. Then, she had a successful rookie season and took home Rookie of the Year. It was just the beginning for Phoenix's star, and she went on to have an excellent career.
Taurasi and more have successful careers
Phoenix's star was the standout of that year's draft, but there were some others who saw some success. Alana Beard was the second pick of that draft, and she had some impressive accolades of her own. She won a championship in 2016, as she played for the Los Angeles Sparks at that time. Beard was also a four-time All-Star, and she won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.
Beard has a respectable career, and her best season was in 2006. She averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals.
Nicole Powell was the third pick of the draft, and she accomplished some great things in her career. She won a championship in 2005, she won Most Improved Player in the same year and she was an All-Star in 2009. She started her career with the Charlotte Sting, but her championship win was with the Sacramento Monarchs.
Lindsay Whalen was the fourth pick that year, and she was drafted by the Connecticut Sun. She had significant success in her career, as she won four championships. She was a multi-time All-Star, and she was a Peak Performer three times.
Shameka Christon was the fifth pick, and she was an All-Star in 2009. She was drafted by the New York Liberty, and she played with a few more teams after six seasons with them. The last stop of her career was Phoenix, as she played 15 games with the Mercury in 2015.
The top five picks of the 2004 draft achieved great things in their time, and some of the other first-round picks did as well. Nicole Ohlde won a championship with the Mercury, and she had some nice years with the Lynx before that. She was the sixth pick of the draft.
Ebony Hoffman was ninth, and she won Most Improved Player in 2008. Rebekkah Brunson was 10th, and she won five championships.
This was a solid draft class, and Taurasi was this draft's top player.
