Why The Mercury's Preseason Win Prepared Them For Success
The Phoenix Mercury had a decent season in 2010. They finished the year with a record of 15-19, and despite being a few games below .500, they reached the playoffs.
The Mercury faced the San Antonio Silver Stars in the first round, and they lost to the Seattle Storm after that. They swept San Antonio, and Seattle returned the favor.
Mercury start season off with a win
Phoenix started the regular season with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat them 78-77, and Candice Dupree finished that game with a double-double. She had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Mercury had three other players who scored 10 or more points.
Before that win, the Mercury had a chance to warm up. They faced a familar foe during the preseason, and they faced an international team as well. The Mercury took on the Storm and China in those games, and they finished 1-1.
The Mercury were on the road in the game against the Storm, and Seattle won 77-58. Lenae Williams was the team's leading scorer with 19 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Tyra Grant, who the Mercury drafted in the second round of that year's draft, finished the game with 12 points and three rebounds.
After that, Phoenix headed home and faced China. The Mercury beat them 106-78, and it was a balanced effort. Temeka Johnson was the leading scorer, and she had 21 points. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, as Dupree had 17 points, DeWanna Bonner and Tangela Smith both had 12 and Taylor Lilley had 11.
Phoenix's players looked good in this game, and that win helped them set the tone for the season. After the Mercury's win over the Sparks, they lost to the Storm in their first regular season meeting. Seattle won 89-85 in overtime.
The Mercury faced the Tulsa Shock after that, and they beat the Shock 110-96. Diana Taurasi had an impressive performance in that game, as she had 35 points. Phoenix started the season 2-2, and later, they had a mix of wins and losses.
While the preseason does not have the same significance as the regular season or playoffs, it is still a time to prepare for what is coming. Players get a chance to shine, and down the line, those players may contribute when the team needs it most. The Mercury had a solid 2010 season, and it led to another playoff appearance.
