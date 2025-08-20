Will A Phoenix Mercury Player Receive A Statue?
The WNBA has had several stars over the years. Players like Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson and Cynthia Cooper paved the way, and then others like Maya Moore and Candace Parker followed them. The list goes on, and it would take all day to mention every star. However, there have been stars throughout the years, and recently, one of them received a huge honor.
Sue Bird was honored by the Seattle Storm, who unveiled her statue before their game against the Phoenix Mercury. Bird is the first WNBA player to receive a statue, and at this rate, she will not be the last.
It was a special moment for Bird, and Mercury legend Diana Taurasi was there to support her. Bird and Taurasi have history, as they have been teammates as well as competitors. They lead UConn to a championship in the 2001-02 season, and later on, they won gold medals in the Olympics.
Both players had exceptional careers, and with the accolades Taurasi has, one question comes to mind. Will she or any other Mercury players receive a statue?
Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury in 2004. They selected her, as she led UConn to another championship in 2003-04. The Huskies won three in a row, and Taurasi played a significant role in each of them.
Then, she came into the league and accomplished great things. She won Rookie of the Year in her first year, and that was just the beginning. She also won three championships in her career, as the Mercury won in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
Taurasi adds to her resume
Taurasi also won Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009, as she averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. She won Finals MVP that year as well, with similar stats. She became the first Mercury player to win MVP and she was the second to win Finals MVP.
On top of those awards, Taurasi was an 11-time WNBA All-Star. Then, one of the biggest accolades of her career revolves around her scoring. Taurasi is the league's all-time leading scorer, as she scored 10,646 points in her career. For now, that record will stand for quite some time, but Tina Charles is the closest, as she has over 8,000 points.
Taurasi did several things in her career, and if anyone else receives a statue, she comes to mind. WNBA players receiving statues is a wonderful thing, and as time goes on, more legends will be in front of their arenas.
