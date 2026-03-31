Phoenix's Supporting Cast Is Ready To Make An Impact

The Phoenix Mercury had a great 2025 season, and for the second year in a row, they made the playoffs. In 2024, they finished the season with a record of 19-21, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx in the first round. The Lynx eliminated them, and they reached the WNBA Finals .

Desiree Vega and Celeste Vega, from Tucson, attended Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025. | Maritza Dominguez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they reached the Finals after beating the New York Liberty and the Lynx. Victories in those games led to a series against the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces came out on top.

The 2026 season will be a big year for the Mercury, and they are trying to return to the Finals. If that does happen, the Mercury will make it to the big stage for the seventh time in franchise history.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) guards Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Mercury prepare for the future

Phoenix made some moves as the franchise added key pieces. The Mercury added two stars, some veterans and a few rookies. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were the stars, and players like Sami Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani helped the team succeed.

If the Mercury want to take a step in the right direction, it will require great efforts from some of their key players. The stars are going to shine, and with the help of the supporting cast, the Mercury may be on the verge of another championship.

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates her 3-point shot against the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to the supporting cast, the first player to keep an eye on is DeWanna Bonner. Bonner is a championship-winning veteran, and she won her two championships in her first stint with the Mercury. She won one in her rookie season, and she was a part of the dangerous and historic 2014 team.

Bonner averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist. She spent most of her time as a reserve, and she had big games like her double-double against the Golden State Valkyries. If Bonner returns, she will play a big role in the team's success. She knows what it takes to win, and after coming so close, she can put them team over the top.

Then, if Whitcomb returns, her shooting will help the team in tense moments. Her shot against the Lynx is a prime example of how valuable she is, and like Bonner, she can add another championship to her list of accolades. Then, to mix things up, a young player like Lexi Held can help out, especially with more games under her belt.

Phoenix has what it takes to win, and if the reserves are active, the franchise may win it all.

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