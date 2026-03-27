Phoenix's 2007 Draft Remains Historic

The last time the Phoenix Mercur y had the No. 1 pick of a draft, they selected Brittney Griner. Phoenix received that pick after it finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks center Candace Parker (3) defends Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) as she sets to shoot the winning basket with 4.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter of game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at the Staples Center. Phoenix won 78-77. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Years prior, the Mercury received the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft, and they went in a different direction. They drafted Lindsey Harding, but she started her career elsewhere. The Mercury traded her to the Minnesota Lynx, and they received Tangela Smith .

Mercury make a move, have an incredible season

The trade worked out for both sides, as Phoenix received a skilled veteran. Then, Harding went on to have some solid years with the Lynx and other teams. She even played for the Mercury years later, and she helped them succeed. They finished that season with a record of 16-18, and she was one of their reserves.

Feb 12, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings assistant player development coach Lindsey Harding before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Phoenix won a championship, and Cappie Pondexter, a high-scoring guard the franchise drafted the year before, won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). It was a great year for the Mercury, and they showed that they had the talent to succeed.

Harding was drafted in April 2007, and a few months later, a group of young players made their way to the NBA. Greg Oden was the first pick of the 2007 NBA Draft, and he went to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Oden attended Ohio State, and after a strong freshman season, he started his NBA journey. He played two seasons with the Blazers, as injuries impacted his time. Years later, he spent a season with the Miami Heat.

The Ohio State center was in the same class as Kevin Durant, Al Horford, Mike Conley and Jeff Green. Those four are still active, and they are playing for different teams. In fact, they are all playing for Western Conference teams.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Lindsey Harding (20) and Phoenix Mercury guard Briana Gilbreath (15) go for the ball in the second half of game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at the Staples Center. Phoenix won 78-77. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Draft picks go in different directions, and in Harding's case she did well. She caught the Mercury's attention with her years at Duke, and during that time, she won awards such as the Naismith College Player of the Year, the Nancy Lieberman Award and ACC Player of the Year.

Then, in her rookie season, she averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a steal. Harding's career was off to a good start, and years later, she continued to shine. She has a unique place in Mercury history, and her contributions later on will be remembered.

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