Mercury's Swanier Helps Team Make History
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, and for players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter, that was their second championship. The Mercury also had some new additions during that time, and they won their first title.
Ketia Swanier fits in that category, and before playing for the Mercury, she spent time with the Connecticut Sun. Swainer was drafted by the Sun, and she was a first-round pick. She was a part of the same draft class as Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles, Essence Carson and others.
The Mercury had a pick right after Swainer, and they selected LaToya Sanders. Sanders spent the year with the Mercury, and she averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds.
Swanier comes to Phoenix
Swanier played 25 games with the Sun in her rookie season, and she started in six of them. She averaged 1.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and an assist during that time.
After her stint with the Sun, Swanier joined the Mercury the following year. She played 33 games in the 2009 season, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 2.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
Swanier saw some action in the Mercury's 2009 playoff run, and she averaged 2.2 points, 1.4 assists and a rebound. The Mercury faced the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever during that run, and after beating the Fever 3-2, the Mercury won it all.
Phoenix's new addition was a champion, and she stayed with the team for a few more seasons.
Swanier had her career high in her second season with the Mercury, and she did it against the Tulsa Shock. She had 17 points in that game, and she also had six assists, two rebounds and a steal. The Mercury had five more players who scored in double figures.
Taurasi was the leader, and she had 26 points. She also had five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Candice Dupree had 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Tangela Smith had 13 points in that outing, and DeWanna Bonner and Penny Taylor had nice games as well. They had 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
Swanier had some nice years with the Mercury, and with her being a part of the 2009 team, she has a special place in franchise history.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Ketia Swanier when you click right here!