Mercury Looking To Beat The Fever
The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was special, and this year may be even better. The Mercury were one of the best teams in the WNBA, and they finished that period with a record of 27-17. They had a great playoff run, and it ended in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
The Aces won another championship, and it was their third in four years. They did not reach the WNBA Finals in 2024, and the New York Liberty won their first championship.
Las Vegas is the team to beat, and Phoenix is one of the team's that can compete with the Aces.
Phoenix can maintain its excellence, and winning its season series will help. The Mercury will have battles with teams from both conferences, and their season series against the Indiana Fever begins in June.
The Mercury will be on the road in the first two meetings, and a month later, they will host the Fever.
Last year's series was competitive, and it started with the Fever beating the Mercury 107-101. Phoenix was in the middle of a road trip, and Indiana handed the Mercury another loss.
The Mercury beat the Washington Mystics the previous game, but before that, they lost to the New York Liberty. Phoenix lost three games on that road trip, and the loss to Indiana was the team's second.
Phoenix's stars played well in that game, as Alyssa Thomas had a career-high 32 points and Kahleah Copper had 22. Thomas almost had a triple-double, as she had 15 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Copper had a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Sami Whitcomb had a great game off the bench, as she had 18 points, three assists and a rebound.
Bonner takes down former team
After that game, the Mercury hosted the Fever, and they beat them 95-60. DeWanna Bonner was the leader this time around, and she had 23 points against her former team. She also had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix's trio of stars played well, as Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Satou Sabally had 15 points and eight rebounds and Copper had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Mercury won, and they picked up another win in the third game.
The series between the Mercury and the Fever will be a good one, and Phoenix will look to get another win.
