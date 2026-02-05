Mercury Sweep An Eastern Conference Team In 2019
The Phoenix Mercury had some difficulties with Western Conference teams in 2019, but they beat an Eastern Conference team during that time.
The Mercury beat the Indiana Fever in the season series, and it was a sweep. Phoenix was too much for Indiana, and in the first game, the Mercury beat the Fever 94-87.
Phoenix had some nice performances from multiple players, and Brittney Griner stood out the most. She had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists. DeWanna Bonner finished that outing with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
Leilani Mitchell had a strong game of the bench, as she had 17 points, six assists and three rebounds. Briann January was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Mercury come home, get another win
The Mercury were on the road for that game, and in the second game of this series, Phoenix came home. Griner and her teammates beat the Fever 91-69, and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year was the leading scorer once again.
Griner had 23 points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Sophie Cunningham had a nice game, and she had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block. She was the reserve to score in double figures.
Mitchell was a starter this time, and she had a double-double of 18 points and 11 assists. She also had five rebounds and a block. Then, Bonner was the last player to score in double figures. She had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Mercury hosted the Fever in the final game, and it was another blowout. They beat Indiana 95-77, and Bonner and Griner combined for 44 points. Phoenix's center had seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Mitchell had another strong performance, as she had 14 points, six assists and two rebounds. Camille Little had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Then, Cunningham, who was a starter in this game, had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Phoenix did well in this series, and Griner and teammates pulled off the sweep.
