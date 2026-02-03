Mercury's Bonner Contributes During Her Second Season
DeWanna Bonner joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, and she was the fifth pick of that year's draft. She had a solid rookie season, and on top of being a member of the All-Rookie Team, she won Sixth Woman of the Year.
The Mercury won a championship in Bonner's first season, and they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2 in the WNBA Finals. Bonner saw success early on, and she would remain one of Phoenix's key players.
Phoenix made the playoffs in 2010, but that run did not result in a championship. The Mercury beat the San Antonio Silver Stars in their first playoff matchup, but they lost to the Seattle Storm in the second. The Storm reached the Finals, and they beat the Atlanta Dream to win it all.
Despite the loss, the Mercury received contributions from several players. As far as Bonner, she averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks during that run. Her best outing was against the Silver Stars, and she had nine points, four rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals.
The Mercury had four players who scored in double figures, as Candice Dupree had 32 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Penny Taylor had 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Then, Kara Braxton and Diana Taurasi both had 14 points.
Bonner had a solid regular season, as she averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks. Her best performance during that time was a 24-point game against the Storm. She also had 12 rebounds and a block in that game.
Phoenix had others who scored in double figures, but Bonner was the leader. Temeka Johnson had 15 points, Dupree and Taylor both had 14 points and Taurasi had 13.
Bonner added another accolade to her resume that year, as she won Sixth Woman of the Year. That was the second time in a row, and she won one more the following year. Since then, Bonner has added more accolades, and that includes another championship.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year helped the Mercury win their third championship, and they had an excellent season. By that time, Bonner was a starter, and she continued to play at a high level. Now, the veteran is back with the Mercury, and eventually, she may win another championship.
