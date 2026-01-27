Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Sweep Another Eastern Conference Team In 2020

The Phoenix Mercury did well in the 2020 season, and they swept a few teams in the process.

Davion Moore

Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had some battles with Eastern Conference teams in 2020, and in some cases, Phoenix came out on top.

While the series against the Chicago Sky ended in a tie, the series against the Atlanta Dream was a victory. The Mercury beat the Dream 2-0, and it started with an 81-74 road win.

Diana Tauras
Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of custom Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers to commemorate 10,000 career points by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (not pictured) after the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi led the team in what was a balanced effort. She had 20 points, six assists, six rebounds and a steal. Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. Skylar Diggins and Bria Hartley both had 12 points, and Diggins also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hartley had five assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Brianna Turner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10 points. She also had seven rebounds and a steal. The Mercury played well overall, and they kicked things off with a close road victory.

Bria Hartle
Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky center Azura Stevens (30) blocks a shot by Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Mercury's Sixth Player of the Year candidate leads them to victory

Phoenix hosted Atlanta in the second game, and they beat the Dream by 16. Hartley was the leader this time, and she had 24 points. She also had five assists and four rebounds. Hartley was a part of the Sixth Player of the Year race, and performances like this added to her case.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 20 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds. Then, Diggins had 17 points and Griner had 14. Diggins also had four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Griner had eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

The Mercury played well in both of these games, and the hard work paid off as they swept the Dream. The Dream put up a fight in the first game, and Chennedy Carter stood out for them. She had 26 points, and she also had four assists, two steals, a block and a rebound.

As far as the second game, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who had 16 points, was one of five players who scored 10 or more points for Atlanta. The Dream finished that season with a record of 7-15, and they missed the playoffs. The Mercury made the playoffs, and they beat the Washington Mystics before losing to the Minnesota Lynx.

Diana Tauras
Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) drives around Minnesota Lynx guard Bridget Carleton (left) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The 2020 season was an interesting year for everyone, and the Mercury made the best of it.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.