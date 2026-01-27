Mercury Sweep Another Eastern Conference Team In 2020
The Phoenix Mercury had some battles with Eastern Conference teams in 2020, and in some cases, Phoenix came out on top.
While the series against the Chicago Sky ended in a tie, the series against the Atlanta Dream was a victory. The Mercury beat the Dream 2-0, and it started with an 81-74 road win.
Diana Taurasi led the team in what was a balanced effort. She had 20 points, six assists, six rebounds and a steal. Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. Skylar Diggins and Bria Hartley both had 12 points, and Diggins also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hartley had five assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Brianna Turner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10 points. She also had seven rebounds and a steal. The Mercury played well overall, and they kicked things off with a close road victory.
Mercury's Sixth Player of the Year candidate leads them to victory
Phoenix hosted Atlanta in the second game, and they beat the Dream by 16. Hartley was the leader this time, and she had 24 points. She also had five assists and four rebounds. Hartley was a part of the Sixth Player of the Year race, and performances like this added to her case.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 20 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds. Then, Diggins had 17 points and Griner had 14. Diggins also had four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Griner had eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
The Mercury played well in both of these games, and the hard work paid off as they swept the Dream. The Dream put up a fight in the first game, and Chennedy Carter stood out for them. She had 26 points, and she also had four assists, two steals, a block and a rebound.
As far as the second game, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who had 16 points, was one of five players who scored 10 or more points for Atlanta. The Dream finished that season with a record of 7-15, and they missed the playoffs. The Mercury made the playoffs, and they beat the Washington Mystics before losing to the Minnesota Lynx.
The 2020 season was an interesting year for everyone, and the Mercury made the best of it.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2020 games against the Atlanta Dream when you click right here!