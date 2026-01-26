How Phoenix's All-Stars Performed In 2000 Playoffs
The 2000 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury, and it would be the last time they reached the playoffs until their championship win in 2007.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-12, and the season started with wins over the New York Liberty and the Houston Comets. Phoenix picked up some great wins that year, and in the final game of the season, the Mercury beat the Portland Fire.
Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the postseason, and Los Angeles came out victorious. The Sparks beat the Mercury 2-0, and they faced the Comets in the next round. Houston made it to the WNBA Finals, and after beating the Liberty, the Comets won another championship.
Despite the loss, the Mercury put up a fight. Some of the team's best players had solid series, and when it came to scoring, Brandy Reed, who became the franchise's third All-Star, was the leader.
Mercury All-Star takes over
Reed averaged 14.0 points, and the Mercury had four more players who averaged at least 10 points. Lisa Harrison and Jennifer Gillom both averaged 13.0 points, Michelle Brogan averaged 11 and Bridget Pettis averaged 10.5.
Harrison was the team's best rebounder, and she averaged 5.5. The Mercury did well in this area, as they had seven other players who averaged one or more boards. Harrison led in another category, as she was Phoenix's best facilitator. She averaged five assists during those games.
The Mercury moved the ball well during that series, as five more players averaged at least one assist.
Phoenix was a solid defensive team during that time, and Tonya Edwards was the team's leader in steals. She averaged two steals, Harrison averaged 1.5 and Dena Head averaged one. Then, Gillom was the leader in blocks, and she averaged 2.5. Head and Adrian Williams-Strong were behind her, and they averaged one.
The Mercury bounced back from the previous season, but they did not get past the first round. Things were getting ready to take a turn for the worse, and the Mercury would struggle for the next few years. However, they added some new stars, and they fought their way back to the playoffs.
The 2000 season was a great year, and to this day, it remains one of Phoenix's best.
