Mercury Take Control, Beat An Eastern Conference Team
The 2018 Phoenix Mercury had some battles with Eastern Conference teams, and they came out victorious in some of those outings. The Mercury lost their season series against the Washington Mystics, but they swept the Indiana Fever.
The Fever were a struggling team, as they finished that season with a record of 6-28. They added a new, high-scoring guard before the season, and she made the All-Rookie Team. They added Kelsey Mitchell, and in her rookie season, she had some strong performances.
Indiana also had a player with Mercury ties, as Candice Dupree was one of the Fever's veterans. They also had Cappie Pondexter, who started the season with the Los Angeles Sparks but signed with the Fever later on.
Dupree was Indiana's leading scorer that season, and she and the new rookie put up a fight against Phoenix. Dupree and her teammates hosted the Mercury in the first two games, and Phoenix won those games by comfortable margins.
The Mercury beat the Fever 95-77 in that first game, and Diana Taurasi had 25 points. Phoenix's trio had a great showing overall, as Brittney Griner had 20 points and DeWanna Bonner had 15. The Fever had four players who scored at least 10 points, and Mitchell was the leader. The rookie guard had 19 points, and three of her teammates had 10.
Phoenix traveled to Indiana again, and the Mercury picked up another blowout win. That was another big game for the team's trio, and Griner had the best performance. She had 36 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Taurasi had a strong performance, as she finished the game with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Then, Bonner had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Mercury win on their home floor
After winning both games in Indiana, the Mercury came home and pulled off the sweep. They beat the Fever 94-74, and Stephanie Talbot had a standout performance. She had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Taurasi also had 14 points, and she had three rebounds and three assists.
Bonner was the third player to score in double figures, and she had 13 points. Then Griner was the last one, and she had 12. Mitchell led the Fever once again, and she had 20 points. Two of her teammates scored in double figures, as Tiffany Mitchell had 17 points and Pondexter had 10.
The Mercury controlled this series, and in the end, they swept an Eastern Conference foe.
