How The Mercury Beat A New Rival In 2018
The Phoenix Mercury lost some of their season series in 2018, and some of them were against Western Conference rivals. The Los Angeles Sparks beat them 2-1, and the Minnesota Lynx beat them as well.
The Mercury had to fight for wins, and throughout the season, they picked up wins over the Las Vegas Aces. That series was 3-1, and in went in Phoenix's favor.
Mercury start series on a good note
Phoenix started the series with a win, as Diana Taurasi helped her team secure a 72-66 victory. She had 25 points in that outing, and she also had four rebounds, three assists and a steal. The star guard was not the only player to score in double figures, as there were two more who helped the team win.
Brittney Griner had a double-double, as she finished the game with 19 points and 15 rebounds. She gave the Aces problems on the defensive end, as she had seven blocks and a steal. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists in that matchup. A'ja Wilson, who was the first pick of that year's draft, was the Aces leading scorer. She had 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
The Mercury won the second game of this series, and they did it on the road. They beat the Aces 92-80, and their trio helped them win. Phoenix's star guard led the way, and she had 28 points. She also had seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Griner had 24 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, two assists and a steal. Bonner and Briann January both had 13 points, and in the three-time Sixth Woman of the Year's case, she had nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. January had four assists, three rebounds and a steal. The Aces had three players who scored in double figures, and Wilson was the leader again. She had 21 points in that outing.
Las Vegas won the next game, and Taurasi was Phoenix's leading scorer with 33 points. Then, the Mercury recovered in the final game, as they beat the Aces 104-93. Taurasi had another big performance, as she finished the game with 37 points. The Mercury had a win, and they did it against a rising star and her team.
