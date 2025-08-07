Retro Mercury Player Profile: Tangela Smith
The Phoenix Mercury are a historic franchise, and they have had some of the league's best players. They drafted players like Diana Taurasi and others who helped them achieve great things. They also acquired players in trades. For example, the Mercury acquired Candice Dupree in 2010, when they traded Cappie Pondexter.
In 2007, the Mercury acquired Tangela Smith. They received her in a draft-day trade with the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix sent Lindsey Harding, who they drafted with the first pick of that year's draft, to Minnesota.
Smith's Major Impact
Smith was an established player, as she had successful years with the Sacramento Monarchs. She was drafted by Sacramento in 1998, as they drafted her with the 12th pick. She averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and an assist in her rookie season.
After her rookie season, Smith played with the Monarchs for six more years. Her best year with the team was in 2002, when she averaged 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists.
Sacramento traded Smith to the Charlotte Sting in 2005. They received Nicole Powell in return. Smith played two seasons with the Sting, and averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 points respectively.
The Sting folded in 2007, and the WNBA held a dispersal draft. As a result, Smith ended up with the Lynx. However, that was short-lived as she ended up in Phoenix.
In her first year with the Mercury, Smith averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals. She came at the right time, as she helped contribute to their first championship win. They beat the Detroit Shock in a five-game series.
Smith wins two championships
Smith's best year with the Mercury was her first year, but she continued to play well for them. She also won another championship as a member of the 2009 team. They beat the Indiana Fever in a five-game series.
After her time with the Mercury, Smith played for the Fever and the San Antonio Stars. Then, after her playing career, she got into coaching. She was the assistant coach of Western Michigan and now, she is an assistant for Northwestern.
Smith had a respectable WNBA career, and in her time with the Mercury, she played her part and helped them win championships. The Mercury championship teams are special, and because of their wins, players like Smith and others will forever be a part of their history.
