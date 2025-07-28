Throwback: Mercury Begin Journey Towards Second Championship
The 2009 season was a special year for the Phoenix Mercury, as they won their second championship. The Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever in a five-game series.
The Fever were searching for their first championship, as they had a 22-12 record that season. They made it to the WNBA Finals by beating the Washington Mystics and the Detroit Shock. The Fever were close to winning a championship this season, but they came up short. However, they did win one a few years later in 2012.
Phoenix put an end to Indiana's hopes. They beat them in a competitive series, and won their second championship only two years after their first.
Before getting to that point, the Mercury started their playoff journey with a 2-1 win over the San Antonio Stars.
The Stars set the tone, and they picked up a win in the first game.
San Antonio beat Phoenix 92-91. Penny Taylor was the Mercury's leading scorer in this game, as she had 18 points off the bench. She also made a 3-pointer at the end of the game to make it a one-point loss. Phoenix had four other players in double figures. For the Stars, Sophia Young-Malcolm had 24 points.
Game 1 took place in San Antonio, and the Stars managed to pick up a win on their home floor. In most cases, this gives a team an advantage in the series. However, the Mercury responded in Game 2.
The Mercury were home for the next game, and they beat the Stars in a blowout. They won 106-78, and Diana Taurasi led with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.
Phoenix tied the series 1-1, and they ended the series in Game 3. They beat the Stars 100-92 with Taurasi finishing with 30 points. It was a battle between guards, as Becky Hammon led the Stars with 29 points.
Mercury move on, get closer to second championship
The series against the Stars was a good way to prepare for what was ahead of them. They took on another tough opponent, and once that was over, they headed to the WNBA Finals. The Mercury did what they had to do to win, and this season went down in history. The Mercury added to their legacy, and years later, they did it once again.
