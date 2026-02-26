Mercury's Taurasi Holding Special Basketball Camp
Diana Taurasi is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she became the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. She scored 10,646 points in her career, and that record will stand for some time.
Taurasi accomplished many things in her career, and since retiring, she has stayed busy. She released a docuseries, she started a series called "The Link," and she is doing something special for the next generation of players.
The Mercury posted an announcement, and it said that the team has partnered with the legend to bring Taurasi Basketball Haus to the area. It will be he first-ever camp series led by Taurasi in the area.
It is a special event, and junior high and high school girls basketball players get the opportunity to learn from a legendary WNBA player. It includes three hours of basketball fun, skills training and more.
The camp will take place next month, and it is a great opportunity for players who want to learn and take their skills to the next level. It is also a great gesture from someone who accomplished many things in their career.
Taurasi calls it a career
In her final season with the Mercury, Taurasi averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The star guard's best performance was a 31-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had two rebounds and two steals in the team's 87-68 win.
Phoenix had three more players who scored 10 or more points. Natasha Cloud had 21 points, Kahleah Copper had 12 points and Sophie Cunningham had 10.
Taurasi continued to play well throughout the season, and she helped the Mercury return to the playoffs. They missed the postseason the previous year, as they finished that period with a record of 9-31.
The Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs, and the Lynx beat them 2-0. Taurasi averaged 15.5 points, three rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal. Phoenix's guard announced her retirement in February 2025, and the Mercury started their new era. The team made moves, brought in two stars, and they made it to the WNBA Finals.
It is safe to say that Taurasi had a remarkable career, and she is someone that players can both idolize and learn from. The guard's camp is a special opportunity, and come next month, she will share her knowledge with young, talented players.
