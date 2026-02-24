Phoenix's Stars Help Them Beat Eastern Conference Team
The Phoenix Mercury lost their season series against the Chicago Sky despite winning the first game. They beat the Sky 96-79 in that game, and Chicago responded with wins in the next two.
The Sky beat the Mercury 97-88 at home, and they beat them 101-87 on the road.
While Phoenix lost to one Eastern Conference team, it beat another during that period. The Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 2-1, and they started the series with a road win.
Phoenix beat Atlanta 78-71, and DeWanna Bonner and Diana Taurasi led the way. They both had 20 points, and in Bonner's case, she had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in the process. Phoenix's star guard had eight assists, four rebounds and a steal.
The talented duo was not alone, as Brittney Griner had 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. The stars played well, and they helped their team start the series on a good note. Then, their opponent responded.
Atlanta won the second game, as the Dream beat the Mercury 76-70. Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she had 19 points. She also had three assists, a rebound and a steal. Griner had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Then, Leilani Mitchell was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10.
Taurasi and her teammates bounced back from that loss, and they beat the Dream 104-95. Griner was the star of that game, and she had 33 points. She had an excellent performance, as she had 18 rebounds, seven blocks and an assist.
Mercury stars have massive games
Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, and Taurasi and Bonner both had double-doubles of their own. The star guard had 27 points and 14 assists, and the three-time Sixth Player of the Year had 21 points and 16 rebounds.
As far as the last player who scored in double figures, Briann January finished the game with 16 points, an assist, a steal and a block.
The Mercury played well throughout that series, and that final game was the icing on the cake. They beat the Dream, and their stars were at their best. Phoenix had a season series under its belt, and that became one of many.
