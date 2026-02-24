Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix's Stars Help Them Beat Eastern Conference Team

The Phoenix Mercury battled Eastern Conference teams in 2018, and while they lost to the Chicago Sky, they beat the Atlanta Dream.

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts to a call on the court with teammates guard Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) in the game against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts to a call on the court with teammates guard Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) in the game against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury lost their season series against the Chicago Sky despite winning the first game. They beat the Sky 96-79 in that game, and Chicago responded with wins in the next two.

The Sky beat the Mercury 97-88 at home, and they beat them 101-87 on the road.

While Phoenix lost to one Eastern Conference team, it beat another during that period. The Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 2-1, and they started the series with a road win.

Diana Tauras
Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Diana Taurasi (3) congratulates guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half in game one of the western conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 106-93. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix beat Atlanta 78-71, and DeWanna Bonner and Diana Taurasi led the way. They both had 20 points, and in Bonner's case, she had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in the process. Phoenix's star guard had eight assists, four rebounds and a steal.

The talented duo was not alone, as Brittney Griner had 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. The stars played well, and they helped their team start the series on a good note. Then, their opponent responded.

Atlanta won the second game, as the Dream beat the Mercury 76-70. Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she had 19 points. She also had three assists, a rebound and a steal. Griner had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Then, Leilani Mitchell was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10.

Brittney Griner'
Jul 19, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner hugs mascot Scorch during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night at the Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taurasi and her teammates bounced back from that loss, and they beat the Dream 104-95. Griner was the star of that game, and she had 33 points. She had an excellent performance, as she had 18 rebounds, seven blocks and an assist.

Mercury stars have massive games

Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, and Taurasi and Bonner both had double-doubles of their own. The star guard had 27 points and 14 assists, and the three-time Sixth Player of the Year had 21 points and 16 rebounds.

As far as the last player who scored in double figures, Briann January finished the game with 16 points, an assist, a steal and a block.

DeWanna Bonner and Diana Tauras
Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) and teammate Diana Taurasi (3) react on the court while playing against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury played well throughout that series, and that final game was the icing on the cake. They beat the Dream, and their stars were at their best. Phoenix had a season series under its belt, and that became one of many.

