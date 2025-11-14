How Taurasi's Scoring Helped Phoenix Succeed In Her Final Year
Diana Taurasi's final season was in 2024, and she ended her career on a good note. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. She played 36 games, which was a career high, and of course, she started in all of them.
The 2024 season was an interesting time for the Mercury, as they looked to recover from the previous year. They had a poor season, and after adding some new pieces, they began to turn things around.
Phoenix made the playoffs that year, and in what would be Taurasi's last postseason run, her team was knocked out early. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0, and they went on to face the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.
Taurasi had a memorable season, and in the first game of that year, she had 23 points and three rebounds. The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces in that game, and the Aces won 89-80.
The Mercury won their next three games, and in their victory over the Washington Mystics, Taurasi had 20 points, six rebounds and an assist.
In the following game, the Mercury legend had another strong performance, as she had 28 points, five rebounds and two assists. She had some decent performances after that, but her next big game was against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Taurasi had 31 points and two rebounds in that game, and the Mercury beat the Sparks 87-68. That performance came at the perfect time, as the Mercury were on a four-game losing streak. Their star guard put an end to that, and helped her team get back on track.
A few games later, Taurasi had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Dallas Wings. Then, she had another nice game against the Aces. She had 22 points, four assists and a rebound.
As the season went on, she continued to have some nice performances. In the end, she had nine games of 20 or more points.
Taurasi says goodbye
Taurasi's performance helped the Mercury finish the season with a record of 19-21. That was a significant jump from the previous year, and the team's new additions, like Kahleah Copper, helped them get to that point.
The Mercury made the playoffs, and they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix's 2024 season was a special year for Taurasi, and now, the team's new stars will look to carry on the legacy.
Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and how she played throughout her career when you click right here!