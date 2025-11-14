Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Taurasi's Scoring Helped Phoenix Succeed In Her Final Year

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi's last season was in 2024, and in that time, she had some big games.

Davion Moore

Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates her 10,000th career point during the second half of the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates her 10,000th career point during the second half of the game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi's final season was in 2024, and she ended her career on a good note. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. She played 36 games, which was a career high, and of course, she started in all of them.

The 2024 season was an interesting time for the Mercury, as they looked to recover from the previous year. They had a poor season, and after adding some new pieces, they began to turn things around.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) smiles after hitting a three-pointer on Sept. 5, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix made the playoffs that year, and in what would be Taurasi's last postseason run, her team was knocked out early. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0, and they went on to face the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

Taurasi had a memorable season, and in the first game of that year, she had 23 points and three rebounds. The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces in that game, and the Aces won 89-80.

The Mercury won their next three games, and in their victory over the Washington Mystics, Taurasi had 20 points, six rebounds and an assist.

Diana Tauras
July 19, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Team USA guard Diana Taurasi speaks to the press during WNBA All-Star Media Day at the Footprint Center. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the following game, the Mercury legend had another strong performance, as she had 28 points, five rebounds and two assists. She had some decent performances after that, but her next big game was against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Taurasi had 31 points and two rebounds in that game, and the Mercury beat the Sparks 87-68. That performance came at the perfect time, as the Mercury were on a four-game losing streak. Their star guard put an end to that, and helped her team get back on track.

A few games later, Taurasi had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Dallas Wings. Then, she had another nice game against the Aces. She had 22 points, four assists and a rebound.

As the season went on, she continued to have some nice performances. In the end, she had nine games of 20 or more points.

Taurasi says goodbye

Taurasi's performance helped the Mercury finish the season with a record of 19-21. That was a significant jump from the previous year, and the team's new additions, like Kahleah Copper, helped them get to that point.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and head coach Nate Tibbetts direct players during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mercury made the playoffs, and they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix's 2024 season was a special year for Taurasi, and now, the team's new stars will look to carry on the legacy.

Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and how she played throughout her career when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.