Mercury's Taylor and More International Players Win It All

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2006 season with a record of 18-16. They were on the right path, but they missed out on the playoffs.

In 2007, the Mercury reached the playoffs, and it led to a special run. They finished the season with a record of 23-11, and they were first in the Western Conference. Phoenix started its playoff journey with a series against the Seattle Storm, and Diana Taurasi and her teammates beat them 2-0.

The Phoenix Mercury win their first WNBA championship, defeating the Detroit Shock, 3-2 in the WNBA Finals on Sept. 16, 2007. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury advanced, and they faced the San Antonio Silver Stars in the next round. Then, after beating them, they faced the Detroit Shock, and while that series was competitive, Phoenix came out on top.

Mercury All-Star has big year

Phoenix's playoff run was historic, and the team's international players did their part. Penny Taylor had an excellent season, as she averaged a career-high 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals. She could not be stopped, and she was recognized for her efforts.

June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor drives the ball against Los Angeles Sparks guard Andea Riley and forward Tina Thompson (32) during the second half in at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Taylor was an All-Star for the second time in her career, and it was the first time she did it with the Mercury. She became an All-Star in her years with the Cleveland Rockers, and she averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals that season.

On top of being an All-Star, Taylor made the All-WNBA First Team. She was joined by Taurasi, Becky Hammon, Deanna Nolan and Lauren Jackson. Taylor also received points in the Most Improved Player and Most Valuable Player (MVP) races.

When Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals, Taylor had an outstanding performance in the first game. She had 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. It was a complete game, and unfortunately, the Mercury lost that game.

Aug 23, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA center Lisa Leslie (9) dives on a loose ball ahead of Australia forward Belinda Snell (12) during the womens basketball gold medal basketball game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA defeated Australia 92-65 to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Phoenix's forward had a great year, and more international players contributed to the team's success. Belinda Snell was in her third and final season with the Mercury, and she averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Snell played 30 games, and unlike the past seasons, she started in two of them. After that season, Snell focused on the Olympics in 2008, and she played for the Silver Stars and the Storm after that. Still, she won a championship, and she is a part of a historic team.

Adriana Moisés Pinto returned, and she was the last international player on that year's team. She did not play in the WNBA for a few years, but she played four games for the Mercury in 2007. She averaged 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds during that time.

International players have played a role in Phoenix's success, and as Taylor's accolades show, the 2007 season was no exception.

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