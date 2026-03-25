Mercury's Taurasi Offers Big Co-Sign to Caitlin Clark

Phoenix Mercury great Diana Taurasi accomplished many things in her career, and she inspired players who came after her. She had a long, successful career, and when she decided to retire, she was the WNBA all-time leading scorer.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) defends against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first quarter at Footprint Center on Sept. 1, 2024, in Phoenix. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taurasi paves the way for others

Taurasi's accolades give players something to strive for, and some of the league's brightest stars are adding to their legacies. For example, A'ja Wilson won her fourth Finals Most Valuable Player, and she led the Las Vegas Aces to their third championship.

Then, the last two Rookie of the Year winners have bright futures, and recently both of them played for Team USA. Caitlin Clark won the award in 2024, and Paige Bueckers won it in 2025. Team USA played in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament, and that squad went undefeated.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) shakes hands before the game with USA Women's National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clark was the MVP of the tournament, and she played a big role in the team's run. During that time, Clark wore No. 12. That number should look familiar, as Phoenix's All-Star wore it when she played for Team USA .

Recently, Taurasi spoke to Sports Illustrated's Grant Young, and she talked about Clark wearing that number. Of course, she had great things to say. She said that it was "cool to see" the Indiana Fever star wearing the number, and she mentioned that she "couldn't think of anyone better to take it and put it on and have an amazing career."

Taurasi had some successful years with Team USA, and she won six Olympic gold medals during that time. She also won gold in the FIBA Women's World Cup.

Phoenix's guard played for the 2024 Olympic team, and while she did not play a lot of minutes, her veteran presence helped the team succeed. In past runs, she played a bigger role scoring-wise, and the team was hard to stop.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) and USA Women's National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12) during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before Team USA played in the 2024 Olympics, the team faced Team WNBA in the All-Star Game. Team WNBA won that game, but Taurasi had a chance to play in front of her home crowd. She had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and she was one of four players who had 10 or more points. Brittney Griner did as well, as she had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Taurasi had an excellent career, and players like Clark are carrying on the legacy. The Fever guard played well during Team USA's run, and chances are, she builds off that momentum. The WNBA is in great hands, and stars are receiving a legend's blessing.

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