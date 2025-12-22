How Mercury's Taylor Became A Hall Of Fame Player
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and her time with the team began in 2004. She was Phoenix's pick in a dispersal draft, as the Cleveland Rockers folded after the 2003 season.
The Mercury were on the right path, as they drafted Diana Taurasi later that year. Taylor had some excellent years with the Mercury, and in her final season, she averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.
Taylor accomplished many things in her career, and later on, she joined a special group. Phoenix's forward was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, and she was a part of the Class of 2022. She joined great names tied to women's basketball, such as Debbie Antonelli, Doug Bruno, Paul Sanderford and Bob Schneider. She was also joined by Becky Hammon and DeLisha Milton-Jones.
Taylor has big game in first WNBA Finals appearance
Phoenix's forward was there for all three of the team's championships, and in the first game of the 2007 WNBA Finals, Taylor could not be stopped. She had 32 points, and she also had nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.
The Mercury faced the Detroit Shock in that series, and Detroit spoiled Taylor's big night. The Eastern Conference team beat the Mercury 108-100 in that game, but Taylor and her team bounced back in the next game.
Detroit hosted Phoenix in the first time games, and the Mercury managed to tie the series in Game 2. Taylor had a quieter performance scoring-wise, as she had nine points. However, she contributed in different areas, and she had five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Taylor continued to play well, and in the end, she helped the Mercury win it all. Overall, she had a nice playoff run, as she averaged 19.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.
When it comes to her career, Taylor not only impacted the Mercury, she impacted the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) and Australia's Olympic team. She helped Australia win two silver medals, and she won a championship in the WNBL.
Taylor had an illustrious career, and her induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame was well-deserved. She was a part of a great group, and as time goes on, more elite players will join them.
