Mercury's Taylor Ends Career On A Good Note

The Phoenix Mercury have had great players, and Penny Taylor is one of them.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a significant year in 2004. They brought in a star, as they drafted Diana Taurasi in the 2004 WNBA Draft. She went on to have a legendary career, and she helped the Mercury win three championships.

Before drafting Taurasi, the Mercury added another key piece. They drafted Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft after the Cleveland Rockers folded following their 2003 season. They finished that season with a record of 17-17.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (center) with Candice Dupree (left) and forward Penny Taylor against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor was drafted by the Rockers in 2001. She was in a draft class that featured players like Lauren Jackson, Tamika Catchings and Kelly Miller, who would play for the Mercury a few years later.

Cleveland folds, Phoenix picks up Taylor

When it came to her time with the Rockers, Taylor's best year was her second season. She averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. Then, in her first season with the Mercury, she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) and assistant coach Julie Hairgrove laugh during warm ups before tip off against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Taylor had great years with the Mercury, and her final season was in 2016. She appeared in 25 games that year, and she started in all of them.

The Mercury legend ended her time with the Mercury on a decent note, and in her last five games, Phoenix was 3-2.

In a game against the the Atlanta Dream, Taylor had eight points, five assists and three rebounds. The Mercury lost that game, as the Dream beat them 91-87.

After playing them on the road, the Mercury hosted the Dream, and this time around, they picked up a win. They beat Atlanta 86-75. Taylor had 14 points, three assists and a rebound. In the Mercury's next game, they faced the Los Angeles Sparks.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and forward Penny Taylor (13) high five before the first half against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

The Sparks beat them 90-85, and Taylor had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. The Mercury won their next two games, and they beat the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Stars. They beat them 86-82 and 81-65, respectively. Taylor had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in the first game and nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

In those games, Taylor averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 assists and three rebounds. She left her mark on the team, and she went on to become one of the players who had their jersey retired later on. Taylor is a part of Mercury history, and she did well in her final games.

