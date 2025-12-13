Mercury's Taylor Has Unique College Career
Celeste Taylor spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury, as she played 15 games with them in 2024. She averaged 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal during that time. Her overall average that year was 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Taylor played for multiple teams that season, as she played for the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun before that. She was drafted by the Indiana, and after spending some time with them, she was waived. She played five games with them before her release.
After that, Taylor signed a seven-day contract with the Mercury. Then, she signed a similar deal with the Connecticut Sun, and she played two games with them. Once her deal with Connecticut was up, the Mercury signed her to a second and third seven-day contract before signing her for the rest of the season. Taylor signed a training camp deal before the start of this season, but she was later waived.
Before starting her WNBA journey, Taylor had a notable college career. She started her journey at Texas, as she played two years with the Longhorns. She had her best college season during that time, as she averaged 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and two assists in 2020-21.
Taylor shines in time with Texas
Taylor had some strong performances with the Longhorns, and the best game of her collegiate years happened during that time.
In her first year with the team, Taylor led her team to victory over Oklahoma. She had 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was one of three players who scored 10 or more points, as Joyner Holmes had 16 points and Charli Collier had 14 points. Taylor and her teammates played well, and Texas beat Oklahoma 86-76.
Taylor had some more nice games for the Longhorns, as she had 24-point games against SMU and UCLA at other points in her stint.
After those two seasons with the Longhorns, Taylor also played for Duke and Ohio State. She played well with those teams, but she did not top her performance against Oklahoma.
Overall, Taylor had a solid college career, and she averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in her years with Texas, Duke and Ohio State. Then, when she came to the Mercury, she had a chance to showcase her talents.
