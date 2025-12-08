Mercury's Prahalis And Others Represent Ohio State
The Phoenix Mercury drafted Samantha Prahalis in 2012, and before playing for Phoenix, she was a star for Ohio State. She averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals during her years with the Buckeyes.
Prahalis was the 10th Ohio State player to make the WNBA, and since then, others have joined her. There have been 22 total, and the school's ties to the league began in 1997.
There were three Buckeyes who came into the WNBA at that time. Adrienne Johnson joined the Cleveland Rockers, and she spent two years with them. Then, she was a part of an expansion draft, as she went to the Orlando Miracle. She averaged 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in her second season with Orlando.
Yvette Angel played for the Sacramento Monarchs in 1997, and she played five games with them. Before that, she averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds during her years with Ohio State.
Marcie Alberts was the third Ohio State player to appear that season, and like the other two, she was undrafted. However, she played for the Rockers for five games.
Prahalis shines in rookie season
After those three, more Ohio State players entered the league over the years, and Prahalis added her name to the list. She had a good rookie year, as she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.
Prahalis played eight games with the Mercury in 2013, but she was waived. Then, she played a few games with the New York Liberty. She also played for the Los Angeles Sparks for a brief period in 2014.
There are a few active players who played for Ohio State, as Kelsey Mitchell was a Buckeye in college. She has had some great seasons in the WNBA, and this year, she was a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate alongside Alyssa Thomas.
Kierstan Bell has won championships with the Las Vegas Aces, and she started her college journey with Ohio State before transferring. Then, there is another former Ohio State player who has ties to the Mercury.
Celeste Taylor played for Texas and Duke in college, but her final season was with Ohio State. She averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals that year. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever after that, and later that season, she played with the Mercury.
Prahalis and Taylor are a part of Mercury history, and eventually, other Ohio State players could play for Phoenix.
