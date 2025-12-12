Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Taylor Was Involved In A Big Award Race

Phoenix Mercury legend Penny Taylor achieved great things in her career, and there were times where she received nods for a major award.

Davion Moore

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (right) loses the ball while defended by Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (right) loses the ball while defended by Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Penny Taylor had an exceptional career, and in her time with the Phoenix Mercury, she helped them make history. Taylor spent most of her career with the Mercury, as they selected her in a dispersal draft. Before that, she spent time with the Cleveland Rockers.

Penny Taylo
Sep 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Marissa Coleman (25) and Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) battle for the ball in the second half during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series at US Airways Center. The Sparks defeated the Mercury 82-73. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Taylor was drafted by the Rockers, and she played with them until they folded. Then, she may her way to Phoenix. During those years with Cleveland, Taylor added some accolades to her resume. She became an All-Star for the first time, and she also received votes for Most Improved Player. Those honors happened in her second season, and she averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

Later in her career, Taylor received more recognition, and her 2007 season was the most notable. The Mercury forward averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

Penny Taylo
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates Penny Taylor (13) and DeWanna Bonner (24) after making a basket while being fouled by the Chicago Sky in the fourth quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Taylor and the Mercury have a big year

The Mercury won their first championship that year, and Taylor was a huge factor in their success. She had a strong season, and before winning a championship, she became an All-Star for the second time in her career.

Taylor also was a member of the All-WNBA First Team alongside Diana Taurasi, Becky Hammon, Deanna Nolan and Lauren Jackson. Then, Taylor received nods for a major award.

Phoenix's forward received votes for Most Valuable Player (MVP). She finished sixth in the race, and Jackson ended up winning. Hammon finished second in the race, Taurasi was third and Tamika Catchings was fourth. Nolan was fifth, then players like Taylor, Seimone Augustus and future Mercury player Candice Dupree were behind her. Taylor had a big year, and it was no surprise that she received nods in this race.

A few seasons later, the Mercury legend was in the MVP race once again. She received some points in 2010, in a season where she averaged 15.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Penny Taylo
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) shoots over Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles (34) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Jackson won again, but Taylor finished 10th. Players like Catchings, Cappie Pondexter and Taurasi were ahead of Taylor, and Pondexter received some first-place votes.

Taylor finished 10th in the race the following year, and Catchings won MVP that year. Tina Charles finished second, and players like Sylvia Fowles, Sue Bird, Taurasi and others received votes as well.

Phoenix's forward had a noteworthy career, and during those years, she was recognized by the league.

Please follow us on X to read more about Penny Taylor and her place in award races when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.