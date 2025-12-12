How Mercury's Taylor Was Involved In A Big Award Race
Penny Taylor had an exceptional career, and in her time with the Phoenix Mercury, she helped them make history. Taylor spent most of her career with the Mercury, as they selected her in a dispersal draft. Before that, she spent time with the Cleveland Rockers.
Taylor was drafted by the Rockers, and she played with them until they folded. Then, she may her way to Phoenix. During those years with Cleveland, Taylor added some accolades to her resume. She became an All-Star for the first time, and she also received votes for Most Improved Player. Those honors happened in her second season, and she averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
Later in her career, Taylor received more recognition, and her 2007 season was the most notable. The Mercury forward averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
Taylor and the Mercury have a big year
The Mercury won their first championship that year, and Taylor was a huge factor in their success. She had a strong season, and before winning a championship, she became an All-Star for the second time in her career.
Taylor also was a member of the All-WNBA First Team alongside Diana Taurasi, Becky Hammon, Deanna Nolan and Lauren Jackson. Then, Taylor received nods for a major award.
Phoenix's forward received votes for Most Valuable Player (MVP). She finished sixth in the race, and Jackson ended up winning. Hammon finished second in the race, Taurasi was third and Tamika Catchings was fourth. Nolan was fifth, then players like Taylor, Seimone Augustus and future Mercury player Candice Dupree were behind her. Taylor had a big year, and it was no surprise that she received nods in this race.
A few seasons later, the Mercury legend was in the MVP race once again. She received some points in 2010, in a season where she averaged 15.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Jackson won again, but Taylor finished 10th. Players like Catchings, Cappie Pondexter and Taurasi were ahead of Taylor, and Pondexter received some first-place votes.
Taylor finished 10th in the race the following year, and Catchings won MVP that year. Tina Charles finished second, and players like Sylvia Fowles, Sue Bird, Taurasi and others received votes as well.
Phoenix's forward had a noteworthy career, and during those years, she was recognized by the league.
