How Taurasi And Taylor Put Phoenix On The Right Path

The Phoenix Mercury picked up some key players in 2004, and they helped them win championships later on.

Davion Moore

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts on the court during the game against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts on the court during the game against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2004 season with a record of 17-17, and it was the beginning of a turnaround.

That season was the first time the Mercury were .500 or better since 2000. They finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12, and they reached the playoffs for the third time. They lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round, as the Sparks beat them 2-0.

After that season, the Mercury struggled and missed the playoffs multiple times. Phoenix's 2003 season was its worst at that point, as the team finished 8-26.

Diana Tauras
Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi drives to the basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix's challenging season led to the franchise getting the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft. The Mercury needed a spark, and they found it through that pick. They selected Diana Taurasi, and she became the franchise's top player.

On top of adding Taurasi, the Mercury also had Penny Taylor. They drafted her with the first pick of a dispersal draft. So, the Mercury had to build around, and the preseason was a chance for these new additions to get acclimated.

The Mercury played three preseason games, and they faced the Seattle Storm and the Sacramento Monarchs. Phoenix won the first game against Seattle. Then, the Mercury beat the Monarchs in the second, and when it came to the final game, the Storm beat them 82-72.

Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylo
Aug 8, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi and teammate forward Penny Taylor react to a call during the second half at US Airways Center. The Fever defeated the Mercury 104-82. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix went 2-1 in that period, and those wins helped set the tone for Taurasi's rookie season.

Mercury's new additions get going

The Mercury rookie averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She continued to flourish, and by the end of her career, she won three championship. She had 11 All-Star appearances, she won Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009 and she remains the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

Penny Taylor and Diana Tauras
Jun. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Nakia Sanford (left), forward Penny Taylor (13), guard Diana Taurasi (3) and forward Candice Dupree (4) sit on the bench during the game against the Washington Mystics during the second half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

As far as Taylor, she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals.

These two players, and others such as Anna DeForge and Plenette Pierson, helped the Mercury improve that year. Then, as they added players like Cappie Pondexter and Kelly Miller later on, the Mercury would make history.

The Mercury started the 2004 season with a loss to the Monarchs, but they won the next three. They beat the Connecticut Sun, the Storm and the Houston Comets. Phoenix was headed in the right direction, and Taurasi and Taylor were leading the way.

