Mercury Legend Represents Team, Wears No. 42
The Phoenix Mercury have had several players over the years, and every now and then, some players have a special place in history. Some of them play so well in their time in Phoenix, that they have their jersey retired. Or, someone picks a unique number, and they are the only player who wears it.
When it comes to a player having their jersey retired, players like Michele Timms or Bridget Pettis come to mind. When it comes to players selecting unique numbers, there are players like Megan McConnell, Tamicha Jackson and Teana Miller.
Miller wore No. 37 in her time with the Mercury, and up to now, no one else has worn it. Then, there is a gap between No. 37 and other numbers, as the next jersey number that will be discussed is 42.
There are four players who have worn this number for Phoenix, and its origins date back to 1997. Monique Ambers wore No. 42 in the team's first season. The Mercury drafted her late in the 1997 WNBA Draft, and she played 19 games in her rookie season.
Ambers missed time over the next few years, and eventually, she had a brief stint with the Sacramento Monarchs.
After Ambers, No. 42 stayed vacant for some time. Quacy Barnes wore it years later, as she played with the Mercury in 2002. She started her career with the Monarchs, and she played with the Seattle Storm before playing a couple games for Phoenix.
The following year, Nevriye Yilmaz played for Phoenix. She played a few games with them, and she was later waived. She played for the San Antonio Stars after that, and she was later waived.
Mercury select one of their biggest stars
The next player to wear No. 42 wore it began wearing it in 2013. She made a big impact on the Mercury, and this year, she signed with the Atlanta Dream
Brittney Griner was drafted by the Mercury in 2013, and like Diana Taurasi, who Phoenix selected wit the first pick in 2004, she made an instant impact. They drafted Grier with the first pick, and she went on to have a successful career with the team.
Griner piled on accolades as she helped them win a championship, and she made the All-Star Game multiple times. The former Mercury center is a special player, and her time with the team will always be remembered. In her final season with the Mercury, she averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks.
With the success Griner had in her time with the team, there is a strong chance that her jersey gets retired. For now, the number is vacant, and someone may wear it until that time.
The Mercury have had great players, and one of their best wore this number.
