How Sandy Brondello Guided Phoenix To Victory

The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in 2014 and 2021, as Sandy Brondello led them to greatness.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello (left) talks with center Ewelina Kobryn (11) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello (left) talks with center Ewelina Kobryn (11) and guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sandy Brondello has had an illustrious coaching career. She was an assistant coach for both the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks, and in between those roles, she became the head coach for San Antonio. She was promoted to that role in 2010.

In her first season as a head coach, her team finished with a record of 14-20. They reached the playoffs despite being under .500, and they lost to the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury faced the Seattle Storm in the next round, and Seatle knocked them out of the playoffs. Then, the Storm ended up winning it all, as they beat the Atlanta Dream.

2014 Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello waves to the crowd during the 2014 Phoenix Mercury championship team reunion on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few years later, Brondello became the head coach of the Mercury, and she led them to a historic season. That team finished the season with a record of 29-5. They won the franchise's third championship, and she became the first Mercury coach to take home Coach of the Year.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (left) and guard Diana Taurasi (right) kiss the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky 87-82 in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Brondello and Mercury reach the WNBA Finals once again

Brondello helped the Mercury become a consistent playoff team, and in 2021, she had them back in the Finals. The last time the team made it that far, they swept the Chicago Sky. In 2021, the Sky came out victorious, and they won their first championship in franchise history.

After that season, Brondello and the Mercury parted ways, and she joined the New York Liberty. She led the Liberty to the playoffs in her first season, and they lost in the first round. They lost to the Sky, who beat them 2-1.

New York reached the Finals the following year, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Then, the Liberty won a championship in 2024, and they lost to the Mercury in the first round of this year's playoffs.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Brondello has two championships under her belt, and she has won with a Western Conference team as well as an Eastern Conference one.

When it comes to Finals games, Brondello is 8-8. This is a solid record, and it has led to her two titles. Reaching the Finals is no easy task, and Brondello has done it multiple times. She is one of the league's top coaches, and soon enough, she will have a new home. Until then, her accolades with Phoenix and New York will be discussed for years to come.

