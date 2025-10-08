How Sandy Brondello Guided Phoenix To Victory
Sandy Brondello has had an illustrious coaching career. She was an assistant coach for both the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks, and in between those roles, she became the head coach for San Antonio. She was promoted to that role in 2010.
In her first season as a head coach, her team finished with a record of 14-20. They reached the playoffs despite being under .500, and they lost to the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury faced the Seattle Storm in the next round, and Seatle knocked them out of the playoffs. Then, the Storm ended up winning it all, as they beat the Atlanta Dream.
A few years later, Brondello became the head coach of the Mercury, and she led them to a historic season. That team finished the season with a record of 29-5. They won the franchise's third championship, and she became the first Mercury coach to take home Coach of the Year.
Brondello and Mercury reach the WNBA Finals once again
Brondello helped the Mercury become a consistent playoff team, and in 2021, she had them back in the Finals. The last time the team made it that far, they swept the Chicago Sky. In 2021, the Sky came out victorious, and they won their first championship in franchise history.
After that season, Brondello and the Mercury parted ways, and she joined the New York Liberty. She led the Liberty to the playoffs in her first season, and they lost in the first round. They lost to the Sky, who beat them 2-1.
New York reached the Finals the following year, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Then, the Liberty won a championship in 2024, and they lost to the Mercury in the first round of this year's playoffs.
Brondello has two championships under her belt, and she has won with a Western Conference team as well as an Eastern Conference one.
When it comes to Finals games, Brondello is 8-8. This is a solid record, and it has led to her two titles. Reaching the Finals is no easy task, and Brondello has done it multiple times. She is one of the league's top coaches, and soon enough, she will have a new home. Until then, her accolades with Phoenix and New York will be discussed for years to come.
