Mercury's Thomas Continues To Flourish In Unrivaled
Alyssa Thomas was one of the players who played in Unrivaled last season, and this year, she is back in action. Thomas plays for Laces BC, and in her first game, her rebounding helped the team win.
Thomas had eight rebounds, and she contributed in other ways as well. She had six points, three assists and a block in that game, and Laces BC picked up 58-42 win over Vinyl BC.
Phoenix's All-Star had a 14-point game in her team's second game, and she also had nine rebounds and nine assists. Laces BC lost that game, as Mist BC won a close game. Breanna Stewart had a double-double, and she made the free throw that put her team over the top.
Laces BC bounced back from that loss, as Thomas and her team defeated Lunar Owls. They beat the Owls 84-72, and the Mercury star had a balanced game. She had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Thomas' team had another game after that, and she had her best game. She had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Laces BC won by one. That was a balanced game, and Thomas was one of four players who scored in double figures.
The Mercury forward was the leading scorer, and Jackie Young and Brittney Sykes were close behind. They both had 17 points, and Sykes made a game-winning 3-pointer. Jordin Canada was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 12. She also had six rebounds and four assists.
Mercury teammates ready to face off
At this point in the season, Thomas is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. She will be in action later today, as Laces BC is taking on Rose BC. Rose BC won the championship last season, and Kahleah Copper helped them do so.
Copper averaged 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last season, and after missing the first few games, she made her season debut on Friday. She had 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
The Mercury are well-represented in Unrivaled, and now that Copper is in action, she may be on the verge of having a big season. As far as Thomas, she will remain consistent, and she will try to dethrone Rose BC.
