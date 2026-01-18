Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Thomas Continues To Flourish In Unrivaled

Alyssa Thomas is having a good year in Unrivaled, and she and her team will be back in action today.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts towards Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts towards Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas was one of the players who played in Unrivaled last season, and this year, she is back in action. Thomas plays for Laces BC, and in her first game, her rebounding helped the team win.

Thomas had eight rebounds, and she contributed in other ways as well. She had six points, three assists and a block in that game, and Laces BC picked up 58-42 win over Vinyl BC.

Phoenix's All-Star had a 14-point game in her team's second game, and she also had nine rebounds and nine assists. Laces BC lost that game, as Mist BC won a close game. Breanna Stewart had a double-double, and she made the free throw that put her team over the top.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) plays the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Laces BC bounced back from that loss, as Thomas and her team defeated Lunar Owls. They beat the Owls 84-72, and the Mercury star had a balanced game. She had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Thomas' team had another game after that, and she had her best game. She had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Laces BC won by one. That was a balanced game, and Thomas was one of four players who scored in double figures.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to pass the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Mercury forward was the leading scorer, and Jackie Young and Brittney Sykes were close behind. They both had 17 points, and Sykes made a game-winning 3-pointer. Jordin Canada was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 12. She also had six rebounds and four assists.

Mercury teammates ready to face off

At this point in the season, Thomas is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. She will be in action later today, as Laces BC is taking on Rose BC. Rose BC won the championship last season, and Kahleah Copper helped them do so.

Alyssa Thoma
Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (in white) and guard Kahleah Copper (brown jacket) on the bench during a game against the Lynx at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on May 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Copper averaged 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last season, and after missing the first few games, she made her season debut on Friday. She had 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

The Mercury are well-represented in Unrivaled, and now that Copper is in action, she may be on the verge of having a big season. As far as Thomas, she will remain consistent, and she will try to dethrone Rose BC.

Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and how she has played in Unrivaled so far when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.