Why Mercury's Thomas Will Continue To Climb Assists List
Alyssa Thomas had an incredible 2025 season, and she helped the Phoenix Mercury make the WNBA Finals. That was the first time Phoenix reached the Finals since 2021, and it was the franchise's sixth appearance.
Thomas was one of Phoenix's new faces, and she was one of the team's best scorers. Satou Sabally, whom the Mercury also acquired, was the leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points. Kahleah Copper, who is most known for her scoring ability, averaged 15.6 points and Thomas averaged 15.4.
Phoenix's All-Star scored a total of 599 points. She had a good year, and while she did a lot of scoring, she was also a facilitator. She dished out 357 assists, and her season high was 16. She had a big game against the Golden State Valkyries, and on top of her 16 assists, she had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Thomas' 357 assists is the most she has had in a season. Her previous high happened in 2024, and she had 317. The year before that, she had 316.
Overall, the All-Star forward has 1,820 assists. It all started with her first season, and she had 51. She was drafted by the New York Liberty that year, but they traded her to the Connecticut Sun shortly after. She averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal.
In her second season, she had a total of 33, and outside of the season where she dealt with an Achilles injury, that is her lowest total. She had four assists before she suffered her injury.
When Thomas returned in 2022, she had a total of 218 assists. Then, she continued to climb and she started to get Most Valuable Player (MVP) nods.
Mercury All-Star continues to rise
The All-Star's career total is impressive, and it makes her seventh on the WNBA's all-time assists list. Chelsea Gray is sixth, and she has 1,870.
Sue Bird is the all-time leader, and she had 3,234 assists during her career. She retired after the 2022 season, and her record still stands. Then, players like Courtney Vandersloot, Ticha Penicheiro and Diana Taurasi are behind her. Taurasi had 2,394 assists, and she retired in 2024.
Both Gray and Thomas will continue to climb the list, and eventually, they will both reach 2,000. Thomas had a strong season with the Mercury, and if she returns, she will play a big role in their success.
