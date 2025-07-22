Did Phoenix Have One Of The Best Offseasons This Year?
In what has been a good year, the Phoenix Mercury are on a roll. They have a record of 15-7 and they are third in the league. The Minnesota Lynx are the league's top team, and they have looked like the favorite. They have a record of 20-4. The New York Liberty, who won the championship last season, is second in the league with a record of 15-6.
The Mercury have captured the attention of the league, and a lot of it has to do with their new players.
Phoenix was active in the offseason, as they brought in two new stars. They completed a four-team trade, where they acquired Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun. Sabally made it clear that she would not be returning to Dallas, and the Mercury managed to pull off a deal. Thomas spent her entire career with the Connecticut Sun after their draft-day trade with the Liberty, but it was time for a change of scenery.
Both players have made an impact early on, and they could be the driving force behind a potential title run.
On top of adding Sabally and Thomas, they brought in Sami Whitcomb. Whitcomb finished her second stint with the Seattle Storm, and she went on to sign a deal with Phoenix. Since then, she has been a valuable contributor and has been effective in the starting lineup and off the bench. Her 36-point game was one of the biggest highlights of the Mercury season so far.
Phoenix added these players, and they also struck gold in their training camp deals. They signed Lexi Held, Kathryn Westbeld and Monique Akoa Makani. Akoa Makani and Westbeld have started for Phoenix, and they have established themselves. The Mercury also signed Kitija Laksa to a one-year deal. Like the other rookies, she had a unique journey, but it led to joining Phoenix.
This has been a good year for the Mercury, and it started in the offseason. At a time where Diana Taurasi retired, and Brittney Griner joined the Atlanta Dream, Phoenix could have regressed. Instead, they did the opposite, they picked up the right players, and it has gotten them to this point. Now, it is about winning.
The Mercury are preparing for the second half of the season, and their additions will lead the way.
