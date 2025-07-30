Throwback: Mercury Begin Quest For Third Championship
The 2014 season was a special year for the Phoenix Mercury. That year's team dominated the WNBA, and they ended up winning the franchise's third championship.
This season was one for the history books, as the Mercury finished 29-5. The only teams to beat them that season were the San Antonio Stars, the Tulsa Shock, the Connecticut Sun, the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix were on the hunt for a championship, and their journey started with a playoff series against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Mercury wasted little time in this series, and they swept the Sparks 2-0. The series started with a game in Phoenix, and the Mercury took care of homecourt. They beat the Sparks 75-72.
Diana Taurasi started the series on a high note, as she had 34 points in that game. She also three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Candice Dupree and DeWanna Bonner had nice games, and they finished with 13 points each. Bonner also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Dupree had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Despite playing 34 minutes, Brittney Griner did not have the best showing. She finished the game with six points, seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal while being 2-for-11 from the field.
Candace Parker was the Sparks' leading scorer with 22 points. She helped Los Angeles go on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter, as they led with a little over six minutes left. The Mercury managed to come back and take the 1-0 lead.
The Mercury traveled to Los Angeles in the second game, and they beat the Sparks in a blowout. They won 93-68. Griner had a better game this time around, and she finished with 21 points, two blocks, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Mercury had three other players in double figures as Penny Taylor had 17 points, Dupree had 16 points and Bonner had 11.
Taurasi had a quiet game this time, as she had nine points, seven assists and five rebounds. She was 3-for-11 from the field. On the other side, Parker was Los Angeles' leading scorer with 21 points.
On to the next series
Phoenix did not mess around in this series, and they wasted little time. They picked up two nice wins, and they had time to prepare for their next series.
The Mercury continued their dominance, and it led to something special.
Please follow us on X for more Mercury playoff stories when you click right here!