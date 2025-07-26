How Many Dunks Does Brittney Griner Have?
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner is having a solid year. She averages 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds up to this point. Griner recently had a special game, as she returned to Phoenix for the first time since signing with the Dream.
Griner was a member of the Phoenix Mercury from 2013 to 2024. She did great things during that time, and she is featured on multiple franchise records lists. Griner also made history league wide.
In the past, there have been WNBA players that have dunked. Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa Leslie was the first player to dunk in a game. Leslie dunked in 2002 in a game against the Miami Sol.
After Leslie, there were seven other players that have dunked. Michelle Snow, Candace Parker, Syvia Fowles, Griner, Jonquel Jones, Liz Cambage and Awak Kuier have dunked in their careers.
Griner dunked right away, as she had two in her debut game. She was the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and in the Mercury's first game of the season, Griner made history.
That game was the first time she dunked in the WNBA, but it was far from the last. As of now, Griner has a total of 27 dunks. She has 18 in the regular season, two in the playoffs and seven in the All-Star Game.
The Dream center is the leader by far, as the only players to come close are Cambage, Fowles, Leslie and Parker. All of them have two. Griner even had one in the Unrivaled league, which was started by Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. She was the first player in the league to get a dunk.
At 6-foot-9, Griner is a threat in the post, and her dunking abilities come as no surprise. She has shown she can do it time and time again, and any time she does it, it is a "wow" moment.
Griner has an impressive number of dunks, and before she calls it a career, there is a chance she will add to her total. The former Mercury center is a special talent, and she continues to make history. Her dunk record will likely stand, but as time goes on, there will be more WNBA players with dunks at some point in their career.
Please follow us on X for more interesting Mercury facts when you click right here!