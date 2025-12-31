Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Turner Has Big Game Against Eastern Conference Team

Yvonne Turner joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2017, and in her first stint with them, she had her career high.

Davion Moore

Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Yvonne Turner jumps for a basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Yvonne Turner jumps for a basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

Yvonne Turner had a successful college career, and in 2010, she won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. She shared it with Brittney Griner, who would win the award three more times after that. As far as Turner, she made the Big 12 Defensive Team, and it was her third time doing so.

Turner had a nice season, as she averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists. She was contributing on both ends of the floor, and she was recognized for her efforts.

March 3, 2010; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Yvonne Turner (22) knocks the ball away from Kansas Jayhawks guard Rhea Codio (3) during the first half at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska won 77-52 and remains unbeaten. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images / Bruce Thorson

Turner makes her WNBA debut

After her final year, Turner went undrafted. She made her WNBA debut years later, as she joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2017. Before that, she was playing overseas. Interestingly enough, Turner's situation is similar to Sami Whitcomb's, as both players went undrafted in 2010, but they entered the WNBA the same year.

In her first season with the Mercury, Turner averaged 5.1 points, 1.1 assists and a rebound. She played two more seasons with the Mercury before spending time with the Minnesota Lynx. She also played for the Atlanta Dream before returning to Phoenix.

January 14, 2009; Austin, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Yvonne Turner (2) shoots over Texas Longhorns guards Kathleen Nash (5) and Yvonne Anderson (12) in the first half at the Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

While in Phoenix, Turner had her career high. She did it during her third season, and she had 22 points in the Mercury's blowout win over the Washington Mystics. Turner also had seven assists and three rebounds.

January 14, 2009; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Carla Cortijo (3) dribbles around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Yvonne Turner (22) in the second half at the Frank Erwin Center. Texas beat Nebraska 74-60. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Phoenix's starting lineup had a strong performance, as each player scored in double figures. Griner was the leading scorer, and she had 26 points. The center also had nine rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and a steal.

Leilani Mitchell was the second-leading scorer scorer, and she had 23 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds. Brianna Turner had 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Mercury beat the Mystics 103-82, and they won their 11th game. Turner played well, and in a season where she played 29, she showcased her skills on both ends of the floor.

When Turner returned to Phoenix in 2022, she averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 assists. She played three games during that period, and she came off the bench in all of them.

Turner had some solid seasons with Phoenix, and she proved that she belonged in the WNBA.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.