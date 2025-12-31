Mercury's Turner Has Big Game Against Eastern Conference Team
Yvonne Turner had a successful college career, and in 2010, she won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. She shared it with Brittney Griner, who would win the award three more times after that. As far as Turner, she made the Big 12 Defensive Team, and it was her third time doing so.
Turner had a nice season, as she averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists. She was contributing on both ends of the floor, and she was recognized for her efforts.
Turner makes her WNBA debut
After her final year, Turner went undrafted. She made her WNBA debut years later, as she joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2017. Before that, she was playing overseas. Interestingly enough, Turner's situation is similar to Sami Whitcomb's, as both players went undrafted in 2010, but they entered the WNBA the same year.
In her first season with the Mercury, Turner averaged 5.1 points, 1.1 assists and a rebound. She played two more seasons with the Mercury before spending time with the Minnesota Lynx. She also played for the Atlanta Dream before returning to Phoenix.
While in Phoenix, Turner had her career high. She did it during her third season, and she had 22 points in the Mercury's blowout win over the Washington Mystics. Turner also had seven assists and three rebounds.
Phoenix's starting lineup had a strong performance, as each player scored in double figures. Griner was the leading scorer, and she had 26 points. The center also had nine rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and a steal.
Leilani Mitchell was the second-leading scorer scorer, and she had 23 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds. Brianna Turner had 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Mercury beat the Mystics 103-82, and they won their 11th game. Turner played well, and in a season where she played 29, she showcased her skills on both ends of the floor.
When Turner returned to Phoenix in 2022, she averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 assists. She played three games during that period, and she came off the bench in all of them.
Turner had some solid seasons with Phoenix, and she proved that she belonged in the WNBA.
