Mercury's Whitcomb Shoots Lights Out In College
Sami Whitcomb played a significant role in the Phoenix Mercury's success this season. She played 43 games, and she started in 20. She filled in for Kahleah Copper at different points of the season, as Copper missed the start of the season due to a knee injury, and she dealt with a hamstring injury later on.
Whitcomb played well in those games, and in one of those games, she had her career high. The veteran sharpshooter had 36 points in that game, and she made seven 3-pointers.
The two-time champion was on fire, and throughout her career, she has knocked down her share of shots. Her college years were no exception, as she put on a shooting clinic in some of those games.
The most 3-pointers Whitcomb made in a college game was six, and she did it against Oregon. She finished that game with 28 points, and she also had five rebounds, three steals and an assist. Whitcomb and Washington won that game, as they beat Oregon 69-43.
Phoenix's veteran was the leading scorer, and Washington had one other player who scored in double figures. Laura McLellan had 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Whitcomb had seven games where she made five 3-pointers in a game. The first was a game against Arkansas State, and Washington picked up a 69-59 win. That was a good game for the Huskies, as they had five players who scored in double figures. Whitcomb was the leader, and she finished the game with 19 points, six steals, three rebounds and two steals.
Emily Florence and Katelan Redmon both had 11 points, and Laura McLellan and Sara Mosiman both had 10.
The second time Whitcomb had five 3-pointers was against UCLA, and Washington lost that game. The Bruins beat the Huskies 75-68, but Whitcomb had a nice performance. She had 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Andrea Plouffe was the second leading scorer, and she had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Whitcomb averaged 10.8 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in college. Her best season was in 2010, and she averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. She was undrafted, but she joined the Seattle Storm years later. This year, she nearly won her third championship as the Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces. Whitcomb had a good year, and if she returns to Phoenix, she will help them succeed.
