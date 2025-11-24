Mercury Unveil Their Brand-New Look
There are big changes coming for one of the WNBA's original franchises. After weeks of hinting at it, the Phoenix Mercury officially announced on Instagram that they're making changes to their branding, with a new logo and new brand marks across the board.
New Look
The global logo has been significantly simplified. The planet silhouette and cursive script are gone, replaced by an M with the original logo's planetary rings on both sides of it. There are multiple nods to the Mercury being an original WNBA franchise, most notably the M dividing the four rings into eight, a reference to the league's original eight teams. The rings are also at 19.97 degrees, in honor of the league's inaugural season.
The primary logo (which comprises the center of the global logo) has been simplified even further. The M -- similar to the M in the original Mercury logo, with a slight difference in font and angle -- is surrounded by a circle shaded in orange and purple, the team's colors, giving it the look of a shadow moving across a planet. It features both of the team's official colors better than the original logo did, but it's not especially striking.
They've also updated their identity colors (notably adding "psychic purple," a lighter shade than the team's usual hue). They've also notably kept their popular PHX alternate logo, featured on some of the best uniforms in franchise history (2001's "rebel" alternates), and have added an alternate logo with "MERC," a common team nickname now made official, over the outline of the state of Arizona, stylized like a basketball.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Mercury's primary uniforms will change for the 2026 season, assuming the season is played at all. With the league's labor dispute unresolved, it could be quite some time before the new-look Mercury make their on-court debut.
Like many recent logo redesigns across the sports world, the Mercury's modernized look feels a bit more corporate, with a logo that wouldn't feel out of place on a multinational insurance company, and is reflective of the overall changes in branding in the sports industry over the last decade. Still, while some fans seem disappointed by the new logo, there's plenty of hope for possible new uniforms, and the team's excellent alternates should still be in use. We'll have to see what they wind up doing with their new secondary logo too.
For all things Phoenix Mercury, follow Mercury on SI on Facebook and X.