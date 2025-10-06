How the Mercury Found a Future Star in the 2000 WNBA Draft
The 2000 season was the last year that the Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs for a while. Their head coach, Cheryl Miller, helped them reach the playoffs three of their first four seasons, and it started with the team's first season.
Then, they made the playoffs in 1998, missed the postseason in 1999 and returned in 2000. Before the Mercury got going with the 2000 season, they had a chance to bring in some talent to prepare for what would become a playoff run.
Phoenix had three picks in the 2000 WNBA Draft, and they were late picks. They had a pick in the second round, one in the third round and one in the fourth.
The Mercury started the draft on a good note, as they selected a player who would go on to become an All-Star. With their second round pick, Phoenix selected Adrian Williams-Strong.
Williams-Strong attended USC, and her best season in those years was her last. She averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
In her first season with the Mercury, she averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. Her stats improved in the next few years, and in 2003, she achieved something great.
Williams-Strong represents Mercury in 2003
Williams-Strong became an All-Star, in what was her best season. She averaged 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. She joined Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and Brandy Reed, who were the only other Mercury players to be named an All-Star in those early years. Williams-Strong came off the bench in that All-Star Game, and she helped her team get the win.
After the 2003 season, she was traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars, and she played with a few more teams after that.
After drafting Williams-Strong, the Mercury selected Tauja Catchings in the third round. Catchings spent her college years with Illinois, and in her senior year, she averaged 15.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 assists.
The Mercury drafted her, but she did not suit up for them. She later signed a deal with the Orlando Miracle, but they waived her shortly after. A year after the Mercury drafted Catchings, her sister, Tamika, was drafted by the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix had one more pick, and they selected Shantia Owens. Later that year, the Mercury traded her to the Miami Sol, and she averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Eastern Conference team. Then, she spent time with the Charlotte Sting.
The 2000 draft was a success, as despite drafting late, they found a hidden gem and future All-Star.
