Mercury's Vaughn Steps Up Against Former Team
The Phoenix Mercury had solid seasons in 2020 and 2021. They were adding some new players, navigating a shortened season and trying to remain a playoff team during that time, and it all worked out.
One of the players they added was Kia Vaughn, as she signed with them before the start of the 2020 season. In 2019, Vaughn was not in the WNBA, as she prioritized her season in Turkey. She won a championship in the Turkish Super League that year, and that was her second title. She won another the year before, and she would win another in 2021.
Before that, Vaughn was playing with the New York Liberty in her second stint. The Liberty drafted her, but they traded her to the Washington Mystics.
In her first stint with New York, she had her best season, and she won Most Improved Player. So, she showed how talented she was.
When she joined the Mercury, she was near the end of her career. However, she was still contributing and even helped them during the 2020 playoffs.
Vaughn did well in her time with the Mercury, and when it comes to her best game at that time, it was against her old team.
Vaughn has season high against former team
The Mercury beat the Mystics 88-87 in the 2010 season, and Vaughn had 16 points in that game. She also had five rebounds and an assist. Phoenix played a good game overall, and they had three other players who scored in double digits.
Diana Taurasi was the star of the game, and she had 34 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Bria Hartley had 11 points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Skylar Diggins had 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Vaughn's career high was 24 points, and she had that in 2011. That was the year she took home Most Improved Player. There were also two other instances where she had a season high of 16 points like she did with the Mercury. The first time was in 2012 and the second time was in 2018.
Overall, Vaughn had a good career, and more specifically, she was solid in her time with the Mercury. She helped them in their playoff runs, and if things had gone differently, she would have won a championship in their 2021 run.
