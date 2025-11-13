Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Vaughn Steps Up Against Former Team

Kia Vaughn was with the Phoenix Mercury at a pivotal time, and in 2020, she had the best game of her Mercury stint.

Davion Moore

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) guards Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) guards Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had solid seasons in 2020 and 2021. They were adding some new players, navigating a shortened season and trying to remain a playoff team during that time, and it all worked out.

One of the players they added was Kia Vaughn, as she signed with them before the start of the 2020 season. In 2019, Vaughn was not in the WNBA, as she prioritized her season in Turkey. She won a championship in the Turkish Super League that year, and that was her second title. She won another the year before, and she would win another in 2021.

Before that, Vaughn was playing with the New York Liberty in her second stint. The Liberty drafted her, but they traded her to the Washington Mystics.

Jun 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks Jantel Lavender (42) guards Washington Mystics center Kia Vaughn (9) in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In her first stint with New York, she had her best season, and she won Most Improved Player. So, she showed how talented she was.

When she joined the Mercury, she was near the end of her career. However, she was still contributing and even helped them during the 2020 playoffs.

Vaughn did well in her time with the Mercury, and when it comes to her best game at that time, it was against her old team.

Sep 17, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) drives to the basket around Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) during the first half at the FELD Entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Vaughn has season high against former team

The Mercury beat the Mystics 88-87 in the 2010 season, and Vaughn had 16 points in that game. She also had five rebounds and an assist. Phoenix played a good game overall, and they had three other players who scored in double digits.

Diana Taurasi was the star of the game, and she had 34 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Bria Hartley had 11 points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Skylar Diggins had 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Vaughn's career high was 24 points, and she had that in 2011. That was the year she took home Most Improved Player. There were also two other instances where she had a season high of 16 points like she did with the Mercury. The first time was in 2012 and the second time was in 2018.

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) guards Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Overall, Vaughn had a good career, and more specifically, she was solid in her time with the Mercury. She helped them in their playoff runs, and if things had gone differently, she would have won a championship in their 2021 run.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.