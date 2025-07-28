Mercury Snap Losing Streak With Second-Half Surge
The Phoenix Mercury had a full squad for the first time all season and, after a slow start, turned up the heat in the second half en route to a comfortable 88-72 road victory over the Washington Mystics.
Late in the game, it felt like Phoenix had finally found their groove, especially on defense, where they held the Mystics to just 26 second-half points and snapped their three-game losing streak.
1st quarter
Phoenix got Kathryn Westbeld back from the illness that kept her out of Friday night's game but opted to start Natahsa Mack at center instead. It's unclear if the switch was made to ease Westbeld back into the lineup or if head coach Nate Tibbetts wanted Mack's size to combat a Mystics team that starts two more traditional bigs.
Washington clearly took some lessons to heart from the last time these teams matched up, when they turned the ball over 27 times and lost a very winnable game, and their ball movement looked much sharper in the early going. The Mystics shot 50% from the field in the first quarter, with just two turnovers, and their guards did a great job seeking out Shakira Austin in the paint, who scored eight points in the first.
The game started slowly for both teams -- the Mercury led just 9-8 with 3:30 left in the quarter -- but both teams picked up the pace as the quarter went on. Alyssa Thomas was aggressive early, with six points and five boards of her own, but the Mystics took a 23-21 lead into the second quarter. The Mercury were were shooting just 38.9% from the field and had hit only one three.
Second quarter
The Mercury's offense picked up some steam, with eight more points from Thomas, four more from Satou Sabally, and seven off the bench from Kitija Laksa, but the Mystics responded by getting deep into the paint and earning trips to the free throw line.
Phoenix threatened to take the lead back multiple times, but the Mystics' advantage hovered around four to six for most of the quarter as Austin feasted in the paint and Jade Melbourne got hot off the bench.
Sabally hit Thomas with a beautiful bounce pass in the paint to set up a layup and cut the lead to four, and that's where it would remain. Austin's 14 points and Melbourne's 11 helped give the Mystics a 46-42 halftime lead.
3rd quarter
Kiki Iriafen opened the second half with a bucket in the post off of good ball movement and two Copper turnovers brought Phoenix's total to eight with very little time off the clock in the third. But after Copper stepped out of bounds, Citron immediately did the same, and the Mercury pounced.
AT made an excellent long-distance bounce pass on the break to Mack for an easy bucket and Copper hustled hard after a Phoenix turnover to stop a Brittney Sykes layup, leading to a Monique Akoa Makani three on the other end. Phoenix had finally regained the lead.
The Mecury forced a turnover and scored on the break immediately after a Mystics timeout, then forced a shot clock violation on the very next possession. They locked in defensively, holding Washington scoreless for more than three minutes, ripping off an 11-0 run.
The Mercury began attacking the basket relentlessly and soon opened up a 40-26 advantage in points in the paint, thanks to a tough and-one by Thomas and a running hook by Sabally after attacking a closeout. The Mercury weren't content to keep putting up threes when they weren't falling, opting instead to drive the ball with force.
A Thomas jump hook through contact gave the Mercs a 68-58 lead after the third. She already had 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting.
Fourth quarter
A quick three from Laksa pushed the Mercury lead to 13 and brought her into double digits for the night, then Mack forced a difficult shot from Austin and scored on a quick post-up in transition on the other end. The Mystics knocked down a three in response but a Laksa runner for an and-one and an Akoa Makani midrange pull-up pushed the lead to 17.
The game had appeared to be out of reach, but the Mystics still had some fight left in them. Emily Engstler connected from beyond the arc and Shakira Austin earned a trip to the free throw line to cap off a 9-0 Washington run.
Phoenix picked up their physicality and intensity on defense, and quickly put the game away. AT set up Akoa Makani for a layup, then picked up two second chance points off a DeWanna Bonner miss right after a frustrated Sykes was whistled for a technical foul. It was a frustrating night for her, as she was held scoreless, well short of her 16.8 points per game average heading into the contest.
An Aoka Makani three pushed the lead to 86-70 with 1:40 left and the rest was a formality. Phoenix would hold on to win, 88-72.
After shooting under 39% from the field in the first quarter, the Mercury finished the game shooting 51.5% from the field (56% from the second quarter onward), while the Mystics dipped from 50% in the first to 38.1% for the game (32.5% from the second onward).
The Mercury never got it going from beyond the arc, but their defense and transition attack were enough to get the job done. After forcing just three turnovers in the first half, they forced 14 in the second half and never let the Mystics get comfortable on offense.
Thomas led all players with 27 points, along with 11 boards, eight assists, three steals, and a block, an MVP-caliber performance. Sabally chipped in 15, Akoa Makani added 13, and Laksa had 13 of her own. Austin led the Mystics with 20 points and eight boards, but had just six and three in the second half.
The Mercury's next game will be on Wednesday night against the Indiana Fever.