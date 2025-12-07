Mercury's Westbeld Hustles, Helps Team Beat Golden State
Kathryn Westbeld was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies this year, and she made a name for herself. She averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, and she had some good performances during the regular season and playoffs.
Westbeld's best performance was against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sparks 85-80. The starters were excellent in that game, as all of them scored in double figures.
Satou Sabally led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. Kitija Laksa had 15 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Then, Monique Akoa Makani had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Westbeld and the Mercury take down the Valkyries
Westbeld showcased her abilities multiple times during the year, and when it came to rebounding, her best performance was against the Golden State Valkyries. The Mercury hosted the Valkyries for a Commissioner's Cup game, and they came out victorious. They beat Golden State 86-77, and Lexi Held was the leading scorer.
Held finished the game with 24 points, and she also had two assists and a steal. She had her big game off the bench, and outside of Held, there was one other player who scored in double figures. Sabally had 19 points, and she also had seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
The Mercury had 36 rebounds in that game, and Kalani Brown had the most. She had eight rebounds in that game, and Westbeld was close behind her. She had seven rebounds in that game, and six of them were defensive rebounds.
Westbeld had a few games where she came close to that number, as she had six rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx. That was Phoenix's only win against Minnesota, as Thomas led them to victory with a career-high 29 points. Later on, she passed that number, as she had 32 points against the Indiana Fever.
In Phoenix's second-to-last game of the season, Westbeld had six rebounds. She also had two points, two steals, two blocks and an assist.
The Mercury found a hidden gem in Westbeld, and she is just getting started.
