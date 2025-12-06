How Mercury's Akoa Makani Had Career-High Against The Aces
Monique Akoa Makani was a starter for the Phoenix Mercury, and despite being a rookie, she did well in that role. She averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds, and she played 41 games. She started in all of those games except one.
Akoa Makani showed how talented she was throughout the season, and she had some strong performances at different points of the season. Her 21-point game against the New York Liberty showed what she can do scoring-wise. She also had six assists and a rebound in that game. The Mercury beat the Liberty 89-81 in that game, and outside of Akoa Makani, they had four other players who scored at least 10 points.
Akoa Makani takes down the Liberty
The Mercury rookie contributed in different ways, and she set some highs that she will try to surpass next year. Her game against New York is her career-high so far, and when it comes to rebounding, she had an impressive performance towards the end of the season.
Phoenix faced the Las Vegas Aces on the road, and the Aces won by 22. The Mercury had two players who scored in double figures, as Alyssa Thomas had 17 points and Satou Sabally had 15. Akoa Makani had nine points, but she also a career-high six rebounds.
The Mercury had 43 rebounds in that game, and the only players who had more than her were Thomas and Natasha Mack. Phoenix's All-Star had 11 boards, and Mack had 10.
Akoa Makani had games where she came close to six at other points in the season. She had five rebounds against the Chicago Sky early in the season, and the Mercury won 94-89. The rookie also had 13 points, two assists and a steal in that game.
Phoenix's starter had five rebounds against the Los Angeles Sparks a few games later. She also had 10 points and six assists in Phoenix's 85-80 win. There were two other instances where she had five rebounds, as she did it in another win over the Sky and in a loss against the Dallas Wings.
The Mercury guard showed promise in her first year, and as time goes on, she will continue to improve. Akoa Makani is a player to keep an eye on, and if the Mercury go on another big run, she will be key.
